To

The Members of

The Ugar Sugar works Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. ("the Company"}, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit and total comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statementssection of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAls Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our Audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. How the matter was addressed in the audit 1. Contingent Liability Our procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: The Company is involved in direct and indirect tax litigations of Rs. 708.85Lakhs. The Company has also provided corporate guarantee of Rs. 5,000 Lakhs to the Bankers for Harvesting and Transportation Loan. • Obtained an understanding from the management with respect to process and controls followed by the Company for identification and monitoring of significant developments in relation to the litigations, including completeness thereof. Whether the liability is recognized or disclosed as a contingent liability is inherently judgmental and dependent on assumptions and assessment. We placed specific focus on the judgements in respect to these demands against the Company. Determining the amount, if any, to be recognized or disclosed in the financial statements, is inherently subjective. Therefore, it is considered to be a key audit matter. • Obtained the list of litigations from the management and reviewed their assessment of the likelihood of outflow of economic resources being probable, possible or remote in respect of the litigations. • Assessed managements discussions held with their legal consultants and understanding precedents in similar cases. (Refer Note D ( 1) to Financial Statements • We verified the appropriateness of the accounting policies, disclosures related to provisions for sub judice matters and details of contingent liabilities in notes D(l) (b), (c) and (d) respectively in the financial statements 2. Valuation of Sugar Inventory We applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: Manufacturing of Sugar is complex process which leads to generation of certain joint products and by products which are used for generation of other products, sold in the market as well as used as input in the manufacturing of Sugar. The valuation requires use of managements judgements and assumptions regarding elimination of inter-divisional profits, allocation of costs of production between joint products based on their relative sales value and net realisable value (NRV) of different products which is further dependent upon the market conditions, minimum selling prices, subsequent inventory sale data, current sale prices, notifications/ press releases from the government authorities , technical estimates of expected recovery of final products being produced and incremental cost of products manufactured using joint products. These assumptions are subject to inherent uncertainties since they are likely to be influenced by nature and economic factors including uncertainties that may affect the industry on the whole • Evaluated the accounting policy of sugar inventory in terms ofrelevant accounting standard; Owing to the significance of the carrying value of Sugar inventories (Rs. 33,028.68 Lakhs), the complexities discussed above and the fact that any changes in the managements judgement or assumptions is likely to have a significant impact on the ascertainment of carrying values of inventories, we have considered this area as a key audit matter. • Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys key controls over computation of cost of sugar inventory for each sugar mill; • Assessed the appropriateness of the principles used in the valuation of Inventory and analysed the reasonableness of significant judgements/ assumptions used by the management in their valuation models along with their consistency based on historical/industrial data trends such as sugar recovery rates, generation of Molasses and Bagasse. • Tested the cost sheet data of both Sugar Plant. We assessed the adequacy of the method used, relevance and reliability of data and the formula applied for determining the cost of sugar inventory. This included the basis of allocation of cost to by- products based on Net Realizable Value (NRV). In addition, we assessed the impact of notifications/ orders of the regulators on cost of sugar inventory. For cost of conversion, we assessed the impact of variability in seasonal factors including number of Sugarcane crushing days and recovery of sugar from cane. • Attended the Physical Inventory verification for the year ended 31st March 2024 and performed test counts at Sugar Plants.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention in respect to the scheme of merger of Ugar Theaters Private Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ugar Sugar Works Limited, as stated in note 28 to the financial statements. The scheme was approved by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) vide its order dated October, 20 2023 and was filed with Registrar of Companies ("RoC"). The effect of the order has been given effect to in the financial statements. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Business Responsibility Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report, hence our opinion is based on Financial Statements only.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Business Responsibility Report, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the prov1s10ns of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than foroneresulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in the paragraph g(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors for the year ended March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of theAct.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given taus:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note D-1 to the financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. With respect to clause (e) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to their notice that has caused us believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 29 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination, the company, has used accounting software (SAP) for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, however the same has not been enabled for the entire reporting period.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197( 16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph l(:f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of THE UGAR SUGAR WORKS LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements.

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that ( 1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statement

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the company has, in all material aspects, an adequate financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively for the year ended March 31 2024 except that there is scope for improvement in certain areas which require strengthening of controls established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. We have considered these weaknesses identified in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, and these weaknesses do not affect our opinion on the Financial Statements of the company.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of The Ugar Sugar Works Limited of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. (a) In Respect of records of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

A The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

B The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible Assets.

(b) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, Property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification of Property, plant and equipment is reasonable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties as reported in note 1 of financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not revalued its property plant and Equipment during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us by Management, No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, Clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

ii. (a) As informed to us, the physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and the no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification.

(b) As informed to us during the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; the quarterly statements filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. i. Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans other than loans and advances to employees as per Companys policy or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e), 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

With respect to reporting under 3(iii)(b) in respect of advances given to employees as per companys policy does not prima fade appears to prejudicial to the companys interest of the Company. Also, the Company has provided a Corporate Guarantee for Harvesting and Transporting Loan taken by various farmers amounting to Rs. 50 Cr whose balance outstanding as on 31st March 2024 is Rs.51.76 Cr including interest there on, Further as informed to us the Company has not provided any security in connection with the loan during the year. Accordingly, reporting with respect to Loans, Guarantees, securities in connection with the loan 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments and loans and advances given to employees as per Companys policy. Further the Company has not given any guarantee or security in connection with a loan to any other body corporate or person. Further company has not given any loan to directors as per section 185 of the act.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, the company has complied with the directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the provision of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act 2013, and the rules framed there under, wherever applicable. As informed to us, no order has been passed against the Company, by the Company Law Board, the National Company Law Tribunal, RBI, or any court or any tribunal.

vi. The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima fade such records are made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutorydues:

(a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriateauthorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(B) Details of disputed amounts of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of dispute are given below:

No. Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount Under Dispute (in Lakhs) Period(s) to which the amount relate Forum where such dispute is pending 1 Central Excise Act 1944 Cenvat Credit Demand Issues 14.61 2006-07 CESTAT, Bangalore 2 Central Excise Act 1944 Cenvat Credit Demand Issues 45.84 2007-08 CESTAT, Bangalore 3 Central Excise Act 1944 Cenvat Credit Demand Issues 15.36 2008-09 CESTAT, Bangalore 4 Central Excise Act 1944 Cenvat Credit Demand Issues 3.03 2010-11 CESTAT, Bangalore 5 Central Excise Act 1944 Reversal on Rectified Spirit Sold or transferred to IML 151.34 2008-13 CESTAT, Bangalore 6 Central Excise Act 1944 Cenvat Credit Demand Issues 26.65 2012-13 Commissioner of Central Excise, (GST) Belagavi 7 Central Excise Act 1944 Cenvat Credit Demand Issues 0.30 2014-15 Commissioner of Central Excise, (GST) Belagavi 8 Central Excise Act 1944 Cenvat Credit Demand Issues 14.08 2016-17 Commissioner of Central Excise,( GST) Belagavi 9 Central Excise Act 1944 Cenvat Credit Demand Issues 1.30 2015 Commissioner of Central Excise,{GST) Belagavi 10 Central Excise Act 1944 Cenvat Credit Demand Issues 61.55 2017-18 CESTAT, Bangalore 11 Central Excise Act 1944 Cenvat Credit Demand Issues 61.20 2017-18 CESTAT, Bangalore 12 Central Excise Act 1944 Cenvat Credit Demand Issues 91.47 Feb 2008 to Dec 2009 CESTAT, Bangalore 13 Central Excise Act 1944 Cenvat Credit Demand Issues 17.56 2017-18 Commissioner of Central Excise,{GST) Belagavi 14 Central Excise Act 1944 Cenvat Credit Demand Issues 2.50 2010-11 Commissioner of Central Excise,(GST) Belagavi 15 Income Tax Act 1961 Dispute of Tax u/s 115JB 189.53 AY 2012-13 Income Tax Appellate Authority Pune 16 Income Tax Act 1961 Dispute of Tax u/s 115JB 9.27 AY 2014-15 Income Tax Appellate Authority Pune 17 Income Tax Act 1961 Dispute of Tax u/s 115JB 0.79 AY 2016-17 CIT (A), Kolhapur 18 Central Excise Act 1944 Cenvat Credit Demand Issues 2.47 Oct 2014 to Aug 2015 Commissioner of Central Excise,(GST) Belagavi

viii. In our opm10n and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(viii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, Company is not declared as willful defaulter by bank or financial institution or other lender

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) (b) As per information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company been noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(xi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) (c) As per information and explanations given to us, No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company duringthe year

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. However, there is a scope for improvement in area coverage.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR)

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanation given to us, in the group no companies forming part of the promoter/ promoter group of the Company which are CI Cs

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us, company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xviii.There is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans we are opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There is no unspent amount which was required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies act, accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) There is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act pursuant to any ongoing project which was required to be transferred to special account in compliance with sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Companies Act, accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures during the year. Hence, the Company is not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.