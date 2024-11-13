iifl-logo-icon 1
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd Board Meeting

53.91
(2.78%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:07:08 AM

Ugar Sugar Works CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
UGAR SUGAR WORKS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to approve and take on record Un-audited Financial Result and Segment-wise Revenue Result for the Half Year and quarter ended 30th September 2024. Financial Result for Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
UGAR SUGAR WORKS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 13th August 2024 through Video conference/AVC to approve and take on record Un-audited Financial Result and Segment-wise Revenue Result for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 we have already annonced Prohibition of Trading by Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company Shall remain Closed for the Directors Designated Employees and Insiders from 1st July 2024 to till 48 hour after the declaration of Financial Result (both days inclusive). This is for your kind information and notifying the same for the information of investors. Declaration of Financial Result (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
UGAR SUGAR WORKS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve and take on record Standalone Audited Financial Results and Segment wise Revenue Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. and to consider the recommendation of Dividend if any. I. Audited Financial Results: Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 has been approved. In this regard, we are enclosing herewith a copy of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations) along with Auditors report theron. II. The Board has recommended 25% Dividend for the FY 2023-24 out of Current Years Profits of the Company. III. The Board has fixed the date of Annual General Meeting as Tuesday the 13th August, 2024. IV. The Board has approved the request for seeking approval of Reclassification from Promoter category to public category of The Ugar Sugar Works Limited by Mr. Babasaheb N Kalyani and Sunita B Kalvani. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
UGAR SUGAR WORKS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Result for Quarter ended 31st December 2023 We wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. 13th February 2024 (the Board Meeting) has approved & decided as under. I. Un-Audited Financial Results: Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. In this regard, we are enclosing herewith a copy of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations). The Meeting concluded at 2.55 p.m. This is for your kind information & for the information of Investors Un-Audited financial result standalone for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Ugar Sugar Works: Related News

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ugar Sugar Works Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
