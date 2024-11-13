Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

UGAR SUGAR WORKS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to approve and take on record Un-audited Financial Result and Segment-wise Revenue Result for the Half Year and quarter ended 30th September 2024. Financial Result for Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

UGAR SUGAR WORKS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 13th August 2024 through Video conference/AVC to approve and take on record Un-audited Financial Result and Segment-wise Revenue Result for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 we have already annonced Prohibition of Trading by Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company Shall remain Closed for the Directors Designated Employees and Insiders from 1st July 2024 to till 48 hour after the declaration of Financial Result (both days inclusive). This is for your kind information and notifying the same for the information of investors. Declaration of Financial Result (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

UGAR SUGAR WORKS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve and take on record Standalone Audited Financial Results and Segment wise Revenue Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. and to consider the recommendation of Dividend if any. I. Audited Financial Results: Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 has been approved. In this regard, we are enclosing herewith a copy of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations) along with Auditors report theron. II. The Board has recommended 25% Dividend for the FY 2023-24 out of Current Years Profits of the Company. III. The Board has fixed the date of Annual General Meeting as Tuesday the 13th August, 2024. IV. The Board has approved the request for seeking approval of Reclassification from Promoter category to public category of The Ugar Sugar Works Limited by Mr. Babasaheb N Kalyani and Sunita B Kalvani. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024