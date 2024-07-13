1. Board recommended 25% dividend for FY 2023-24 out of current year profit. Pursuant to Regulation 42 & 30 of the SEBI (LORD) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has fixed the Book Closure date form Saturday 27th July 2024 to Tuesday 13th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Dividend and e-voting and participation at the 84th Annual General Meeting (the AGM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)