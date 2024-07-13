|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|0.25
|25
|Final
|1. Board recommended 25% dividend for FY 2023-24 out of current year profit. Pursuant to Regulation 42 & 30 of the SEBI (LORD) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has fixed the Book Closure date form Saturday 27th July 2024 to Tuesday 13th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Dividend and e-voting and participation at the 84th Annual General Meeting (the AGM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.