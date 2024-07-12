iifl-logo-icon 1
Ugar Sugar Works Ltd AGM

52.95
(-1.19%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Ugar Sugar Works CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM13 Aug 202428 May 2024
I. Audited Financial Results: Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 has been approved. In this regard, we are enclosing herewith a copy of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations) along with Auditors report theron. II. The Board has recommended 25% Dividend for the FY 2023-24 out of Current Years Profits of the Company. III. The Board has fixed the date of Annual General Meeting as Tuesday the 13th August, 2024. IV. The Board has approved the request for seeking approval of Reclassification from Promoter category to public category of The Ugar Sugar Works Limited by Mr. Babasaheb N Kalyani and Sunita B Kalvani. Company has decided to close the books for the purpose of Annual General Meeting from 27th July 2024 to 13th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024) Dear Sir, AS per the instruction received form you, we are submitting the revised Record date for Dividend purposes. THe revised record date will be 26th July 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024) Proceedings of 84th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024) Submission of Scrutinizer Report along with Voting result and Minutes of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) with reference to your mail dated 19/08/2024 regarding the conclusion time in proceedings of General meeting: we are hereby submitting updated proceedings including conclusion time. kindly update it (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)

