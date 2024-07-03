iifl-logo-icon 1
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd Share Price

3,658.6
(-0.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,659.75
  • Day's High3,695.45
  • 52 Wk High3,993
  • Prev. Close3,660.35
  • Day's Low3,650
  • 52 Wk Low 2,189.2
  • Turnover (lac)15.29
  • P/E35.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,378.9
  • EPS104.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,587.77
  • Div. Yield0.34
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

3,659.75

Prev. Close

3,660.35

Turnover(Lac.)

15.29

Day's High

3,695.45

Day's Low

3,650

52 Week's High

3,993

52 Week's Low

2,189.2

Book Value

1,378.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,587.77

P/E

35.43

EPS

104.15

Divi. Yield

0.34

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12.5

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.69%

Non-Promoter- 0.26%

Institutions: 0.26%

Non-Institutions: 41.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.54

12.54

12.54

12.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,675.86

1,539.35

1,410.86

1,343.54

Net Worth

1,688.4

1,551.89

1,423.4

1,356.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,998.08

1,562.75

1,609.29

1,480.75

yoy growth (%)

27.85

-2.89

8.68

-15.47

Raw materials

-1,459.61

-1,086.2

-1,074.45

-1,048.8

As % of sales

73.05

69.5

66.76

70.82

Employee costs

-116.56

-112.36

-111.86

-94.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

121.72

114.53

126.04

112.37

Depreciation

-67.85

-65.72

-64.94

-69.6

Tax paid

-41.74

-22.39

-30.4

-25.1

Working capital

166.65

-38.28

622.63

-396.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.85

-2.89

8.68

-15.47

Op profit growth

2.31

-9.02

10.09

-39.52

EBIT growth

-0.47

-9.68

16.53

-48.5

Net profit growth

-13.19

-3.65

9.58

-39.87

No Record Found

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

S V Balasubramaniam

Managing Director

B Saravanan

Independent Non Exe. Director

A K Perumalsamy

Independent Non Exe. Director

T Gundan

Independent Non Exe. Director

M P Vijayakumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Radha Ramani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

C Palaniswamy

Independent Director

C Devarajan

Independent Non Exe. Director

M. Rathinasamy

Independent Non Exe. Director

PONNUSWAMI MUTHUSWAMY

Non Executive Director

M Bharathkumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

Summary

Bannari Amman Group is one of the largest Industrial Conglomerates in South India with wide spectrum of manufacturing, trading and Service activities. Manufacturing and trading include sugar, alcohol, liquor, granite etc. The service sector has wind power energy, education etc. Bannari Amman Sugars Limited (BASL) was incorporated in December 1983. The company was promoted by S V Balasubramanian and K S Thirumalaiswamy to manufacture sugar in Southern India. Now, it has scattered its activities in Distillery, Granites, Co-generation of Power, Wind Mills operations. BASL came out with a public issue in Sep 1985, to set up a sugar plant in Alathukombai in Tamil Nadu. This plant was commissioned with initial capacity of 1250 tonnes of cane crush per day. It manufactures sugar using the conventional double sulphitation process. The companys success in its first venture, led the company to make a next step towards its way. In 1992 the company had set up a sugar mill with a daily cane crushing capacity of 2500 TCD in Alaganchi village, Mysore district in the state of Karnataka. This project was financed by rights issue of zero interest fully convertible debentures of Rs. 1968.75 lakhs, secured redeemable non-convertible debentures for Rs. 14 crores issued to Citibank N.A. and term loan of Rs. 8 crores received from ICICI Ltd. Total capacity of sugar mills in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka increased to 4000 TCD & 5000 TCD over the period.The company diversified its activity in several segm
Company FAQs

What is the Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd share price today?

The Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3658.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd is ₹4587.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd is 35.43 and 2.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd is ₹2189.2 and ₹3993 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd?

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.90%, 3 Years at 10.47%, 1 Year at 42.60%, 6 Month at 16.44%, 3 Month at -1.01% and 1 Month at 4.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.70 %
Institutions - 0.27 %
Public - 41.04 %

