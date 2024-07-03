Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹3,659.75
Prev. Close₹3,660.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.29
Day's High₹3,695.45
Day's Low₹3,650
52 Week's High₹3,993
52 Week's Low₹2,189.2
Book Value₹1,378.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,587.77
P/E35.43
EPS104.15
Divi. Yield0.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.54
12.54
12.54
12.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,675.86
1,539.35
1,410.86
1,343.54
Net Worth
1,688.4
1,551.89
1,423.4
1,356.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,998.08
1,562.75
1,609.29
1,480.75
yoy growth (%)
27.85
-2.89
8.68
-15.47
Raw materials
-1,459.61
-1,086.2
-1,074.45
-1,048.8
As % of sales
73.05
69.5
66.76
70.82
Employee costs
-116.56
-112.36
-111.86
-94.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
121.72
114.53
126.04
112.37
Depreciation
-67.85
-65.72
-64.94
-69.6
Tax paid
-41.74
-22.39
-30.4
-25.1
Working capital
166.65
-38.28
622.63
-396.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.85
-2.89
8.68
-15.47
Op profit growth
2.31
-9.02
10.09
-39.52
EBIT growth
-0.47
-9.68
16.53
-48.5
Net profit growth
-13.19
-3.65
9.58
-39.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
S V Balasubramaniam
Managing Director
B Saravanan
Independent Non Exe. Director
A K Perumalsamy
Independent Non Exe. Director
T Gundan
Independent Non Exe. Director
M P Vijayakumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Radha Ramani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
C Palaniswamy
Independent Director
C Devarajan
Independent Non Exe. Director
M. Rathinasamy
Independent Non Exe. Director
PONNUSWAMI MUTHUSWAMY
Non Executive Director
M Bharathkumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Bannari Amman Group is one of the largest Industrial Conglomerates in South India with wide spectrum of manufacturing, trading and Service activities. Manufacturing and trading include sugar, alcohol, liquor, granite etc. The service sector has wind power energy, education etc. Bannari Amman Sugars Limited (BASL) was incorporated in December 1983. The company was promoted by S V Balasubramanian and K S Thirumalaiswamy to manufacture sugar in Southern India. Now, it has scattered its activities in Distillery, Granites, Co-generation of Power, Wind Mills operations. BASL came out with a public issue in Sep 1985, to set up a sugar plant in Alathukombai in Tamil Nadu. This plant was commissioned with initial capacity of 1250 tonnes of cane crush per day. It manufactures sugar using the conventional double sulphitation process. The companys success in its first venture, led the company to make a next step towards its way. In 1992 the company had set up a sugar mill with a daily cane crushing capacity of 2500 TCD in Alaganchi village, Mysore district in the state of Karnataka. This project was financed by rights issue of zero interest fully convertible debentures of Rs. 1968.75 lakhs, secured redeemable non-convertible debentures for Rs. 14 crores issued to Citibank N.A. and term loan of Rs. 8 crores received from ICICI Ltd. Total capacity of sugar mills in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka increased to 4000 TCD & 5000 TCD over the period.The company diversified its activity in several segm
The Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3658.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd is ₹4587.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd is 35.43 and 2.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd is ₹2189.2 and ₹3993 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.90%, 3 Years at 10.47%, 1 Year at 42.60%, 6 Month at 16.44%, 3 Month at -1.01% and 1 Month at 4.03%.
