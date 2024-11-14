Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

BANNARI AMMAN SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. As communicated earlier vide our letter No.SEC/MAIL/2024 dated 25.09.2024 the trading window remain closed from 01.10.2024 to 16.11.2024 (both days inclusive) We are submitting herewith Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

BANNARI AMMAN SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of our company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 7th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 We are submitting the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report dated 7.8.2024 issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 6 May 2024

BANNARI AMMAN SUGARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter & year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Statement for Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024 along the Statutory Auditors Report Audited Financial Statements for year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Report of Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 23.05.2024 (meeting commenced at 4:15 PM and concluded at 6:15 PM) has approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Kindly note that we have properly disseminated the results within 30 minutes from closure of meeting by uploading the financial results on the NSE portal. However we could not upload the result within 30 minutes on BSE portal due to technical glitch at the time of submission and therefore there is a delay by five minutes which may be condoned. We assure that we will be more careful in future and continue to adhere to the compliances required under the Listing Regulations and other applicable laws. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024