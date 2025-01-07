Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,998.08
1,562.75
1,609.29
1,480.75
yoy growth (%)
27.85
-2.89
8.68
-15.47
Raw materials
-1,459.61
-1,086.2
-1,074.45
-1,048.8
As % of sales
73.05
69.5
66.76
70.82
Employee costs
-116.56
-112.36
-111.86
-94.93
As % of sales
5.83
7.19
6.95
6.41
Other costs
-206.45
-153.61
-191.52
-126.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.33
9.82
11.9
8.56
Operating profit
215.45
210.57
231.45
210.23
OPM
10.78
13.47
14.38
14.19
Depreciation
-67.85
-65.72
-64.94
-69.6
Interest expense
-31.41
-39.34
-44.33
-33.82
Other income
5.55
9.02
3.86
5.57
Profit before tax
121.72
114.53
126.04
112.37
Taxes
-41.74
-22.39
-30.4
-25.1
Tax rate
-34.29
-19.55
-24.12
-22.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
79.98
92.14
95.63
87.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
79.98
92.14
95.63
87.27
yoy growth (%)
-13.19
-3.65
9.58
-39.87
NPM
4
5.89
5.94
5.89
