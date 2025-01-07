iifl-logo-icon 1
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,675
(0.64%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,998.08

1,562.75

1,609.29

1,480.75

yoy growth (%)

27.85

-2.89

8.68

-15.47

Raw materials

-1,459.61

-1,086.2

-1,074.45

-1,048.8

As % of sales

73.05

69.5

66.76

70.82

Employee costs

-116.56

-112.36

-111.86

-94.93

As % of sales

5.83

7.19

6.95

6.41

Other costs

-206.45

-153.61

-191.52

-126.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.33

9.82

11.9

8.56

Operating profit

215.45

210.57

231.45

210.23

OPM

10.78

13.47

14.38

14.19

Depreciation

-67.85

-65.72

-64.94

-69.6

Interest expense

-31.41

-39.34

-44.33

-33.82

Other income

5.55

9.02

3.86

5.57

Profit before tax

121.72

114.53

126.04

112.37

Taxes

-41.74

-22.39

-30.4

-25.1

Tax rate

-34.29

-19.55

-24.12

-22.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

79.98

92.14

95.63

87.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

79.98

92.14

95.63

87.27

yoy growth (%)

-13.19

-3.65

9.58

-39.87

NPM

4

5.89

5.94

5.89

