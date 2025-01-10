Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.54
12.54
12.54
12.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,675.86
1,539.35
1,410.86
1,343.54
Net Worth
1,688.4
1,551.89
1,423.4
1,356.08
Minority Interest
Debt
486.08
581.24
960.63
871.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
119.66
121.96
128.93
130.69
Total Liabilities
2,294.14
2,255.09
2,512.96
2,358.43
Fixed Assets
1,183.3
1,100.22
1,109.69
1,098.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.1
1.71
1.22
0.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
26.63
59.86
98.12
119.35
Networking Capital
1,074.14
1,087.01
1,300.48
1,135.54
Inventories
1,008.79
972.18
1,005.7
995.5
Inventory Days
183.71
232.51
Sundry Debtors
134.16
140.95
345.56
160.76
Debtor Days
63.12
37.54
Other Current Assets
98.64
137.33
102.9
130.56
Sundry Creditors
-92.59
-86.78
-97.89
-71.44
Creditor Days
17.88
16.68
Other Current Liabilities
-74.86
-76.67
-55.79
-79.84
Cash
6.97
6.31
3.45
3.84
Total Assets
2,294.14
2,255.11
2,512.96
2,358.44
