iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,651.8
(-0.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

Bannari Amm.Sug. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

121.72

114.53

126.04

112.37

Depreciation

-67.85

-65.72

-64.94

-69.6

Tax paid

-41.74

-22.39

-30.4

-25.1

Working capital

166.65

-38.28

622.63

-396.77

Other operating items

Operating

178.77

-11.87

653.32

-379.1

Capital expenditure

160.71

14.8

42.52

47.82

Free cash flow

339.48

2.92

695.84

-331.27

Equity raised

2,674.41

2,513.8

2,289.79

2,102.83

Investing

0.26

0.3

-0.72

-0.2

Financing

1,024.15

1,064.94

974.65

490.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

12.53

Net in cash

4,038.31

3,581.96

3,959.56

2,273.92

Bannari Amm.Sug. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.