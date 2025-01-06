Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
121.72
114.53
126.04
112.37
Depreciation
-67.85
-65.72
-64.94
-69.6
Tax paid
-41.74
-22.39
-30.4
-25.1
Working capital
166.65
-38.28
622.63
-396.77
Other operating items
Operating
178.77
-11.87
653.32
-379.1
Capital expenditure
160.71
14.8
42.52
47.82
Free cash flow
339.48
2.92
695.84
-331.27
Equity raised
2,674.41
2,513.8
2,289.79
2,102.83
Investing
0.26
0.3
-0.72
-0.2
Financing
1,024.15
1,064.94
974.65
490.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
12.53
Net in cash
4,038.31
3,581.96
3,959.56
2,273.92
