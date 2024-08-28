iifl-logo-icon 1
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd AGM

Bannari Amm.Sug. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
AGM 23/09/2024 We are submitting herewith the 40th Annual Report of the company for Financial Year 2023-24 along with Notice of AGM. The 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company will be held on Monday, the 23rd September, 2024 at 4.15 P.M through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) The 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held today 1.e, 23rd September, 2024 at 4.15 P.M through Video Conferencing(VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the business stated in the Notice convening AGM dated 07.08.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024) We wish to inform you that the shareholder at the 40th Annual General Meeting of the company held on 23.09.2024 have approved the appointment of Sri C Devarajan (DIN:00109836), Sri M Rathinasamy (DIN:10391134) and Sri M Ponnuswami (DIN:00015847) as Independent Directors and in the same meeting Sri M Bharath Kumar (DIN:10727631) appointed as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024) We submit herewith a certified copy of the minutes of 40th Annual General Meeting held on 23.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.10.2024)

