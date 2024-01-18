|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|-
|12.5
|125
|Final
|Audited Financial Statement for Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024 along the Statutory Auditors Report Recommended a dividend of Rs. 12. 50 (Rupees twelve and paise fifty only) per equity share (125%) of Rs.10 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting;
