iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged Share Price

48.9
(-9.86%)
May 24, 2017|03:51:43 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

55.25

Prev. Close

54.25

Turnover(Lac.)

10.98

Day's High

55.25

Day's Low

48.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

97.6

P/E

3.04

EPS

15.66

Divi. Yield

0

Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:40 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.94%

Institutions: 1.94%

Non-Institutions: 33.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

19.96

19.96

19.96

19.96

Preference Capital

95.56

60.56

47.56

17.56

Reserves

-100.08

-74.1

-58.17

-22.13

Net Worth

15.44

6.42

9.35

15.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

291.21

198.36

172.13

100.73

yoy growth (%)

46.8

15.23

70.88

-78.44

Raw materials

-258.61

-159.03

-142.71

-55.7

As % of sales

88.8

80.17

82.9

55.3

Employee costs

-5.77

-5.05

-5.22

-5.76

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-25.98

-15.73

-36.03

-12.93

Depreciation

-7.43

-7.12

-6.39

-4.89

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-81.23

-49.6

-19.45

33.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

46.8

15.23

70.88

-78.44

Op profit growth

-163.46

-199.34

-213.73

-88.83

EBIT growth

-1,259.3

-107.1

-1,060.18

-95.72

Net profit growth

65.09

-56.32

178.65

102.91

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Jun-2011Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

454.52

413.8

287.54

197.63

126.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

454.52

413.8

287.54

197.63

126.83

Other Operating Income

12.85

4.03

3.22

29.92

0

Other Income

0.05

0.1

0

0

8.06

View Annually Results

Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

K Ramadoss

Director

V Ravichandran

Director

C R Rajan

Company Secretary

Amar Kumar Dora

Managing Director

V Ramesh

Director

Lalitha Balakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged

Summary

GMR Industries Limited (GIDL) is the Agri business division of the GMR Group, one of the fastest and most progressive business houses in India. The company produces superior grade sugar and associated products at state-of-the-art Integrated Sugar Complexes. GMR Industries Limited is equally committed to the socio-economic development of the farmers through own farmer-partnership initiatives. Sugar manufacturing facility is certified ISO 9000:2001 and the distillery is certified zero-effluent. GMR Industries Limited was incorporated in the year 1986 with the name Sree Sarda Ferro Alloys Ltd. During the year 1992-1993, the company expanded its production capacity of Ferro Chrome from 6000 TPA to 10,926 TPA. During the year 1995-1996, the company further expanded its Bulk Ferro Alloys capacity from 10,926 Tonnes to 25,000 Tonnes. In February 1995, the company changed their name from Sree Sarda Ferro Alloys Ltd to GMR Vasavi Industries Ltd. During the year 1996-1997, the company launched the intensive Cane Development programme, resulting availability sugarcane from 700,000 MT to 6,000,000 MT.During the year 1999-2000, the company name was changed from the GMR Vasavi Industries Limited to GMR Technologies & Industries Limited and in the same year the Varalakshmi Sugars Limited amalgamated with GMR Technologies & Industries Limited with effect from 01 April 1999.During the year 2000-2001, the company sugar division, implementing the expansion of Co-generation power up to 16 MW. Du
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.