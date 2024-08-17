Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹55.25
Prev. Close₹54.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.98
Day's High₹55.25
Day's Low₹48.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)97.6
P/E3.04
EPS15.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
19.96
19.96
19.96
19.96
Preference Capital
95.56
60.56
47.56
17.56
Reserves
-100.08
-74.1
-58.17
-22.13
Net Worth
15.44
6.42
9.35
15.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
291.21
198.36
172.13
100.73
yoy growth (%)
46.8
15.23
70.88
-78.44
Raw materials
-258.61
-159.03
-142.71
-55.7
As % of sales
88.8
80.17
82.9
55.3
Employee costs
-5.77
-5.05
-5.22
-5.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-25.98
-15.73
-36.03
-12.93
Depreciation
-7.43
-7.12
-6.39
-4.89
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-81.23
-49.6
-19.45
33.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
46.8
15.23
70.88
-78.44
Op profit growth
-163.46
-199.34
-213.73
-88.83
EBIT growth
-1,259.3
-107.1
-1,060.18
-95.72
Net profit growth
65.09
-56.32
178.65
102.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Jun-2011
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
454.52
413.8
287.54
197.63
126.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
454.52
413.8
287.54
197.63
126.83
Other Operating Income
12.85
4.03
3.22
29.92
0
Other Income
0.05
0.1
0
0
8.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
K Ramadoss
Director
V Ravichandran
Director
C R Rajan
Company Secretary
Amar Kumar Dora
Managing Director
V Ramesh
Director
Lalitha Balakrishnan
Reports by Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged
Summary
GMR Industries Limited (GIDL) is the Agri business division of the GMR Group, one of the fastest and most progressive business houses in India. The company produces superior grade sugar and associated products at state-of-the-art Integrated Sugar Complexes. GMR Industries Limited is equally committed to the socio-economic development of the farmers through own farmer-partnership initiatives. Sugar manufacturing facility is certified ISO 9000:2001 and the distillery is certified zero-effluent. GMR Industries Limited was incorporated in the year 1986 with the name Sree Sarda Ferro Alloys Ltd. During the year 1992-1993, the company expanded its production capacity of Ferro Chrome from 6000 TPA to 10,926 TPA. During the year 1995-1996, the company further expanded its Bulk Ferro Alloys capacity from 10,926 Tonnes to 25,000 Tonnes. In February 1995, the company changed their name from Sree Sarda Ferro Alloys Ltd to GMR Vasavi Industries Ltd. During the year 1996-1997, the company launched the intensive Cane Development programme, resulting availability sugarcane from 700,000 MT to 6,000,000 MT.During the year 1999-2000, the company name was changed from the GMR Vasavi Industries Limited to GMR Technologies & Industries Limited and in the same year the Varalakshmi Sugars Limited amalgamated with GMR Technologies & Industries Limited with effect from 01 April 1999.During the year 2000-2001, the company sugar division, implementing the expansion of Co-generation power up to 16 MW. Du
Read More
