Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
52.5
60.45
140.42
272.2
106.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
52.5
60.45
140.42
272.2
106.74
Other Operating Income
1.32
0.36
0.15
8.64
1.84
Other Income
0
0.01
0.06
0.06
0
Total Income
53.82
60.82
140.63
280.9
108.58
Total Expenditure
67.74
69.21
136.51
221.69
99.56
PBIDT
-13.92
-8.39
4.12
59.21
9.02
Interest
19.62
18.02
17.18
17.82
18.03
PBDT
-33.54
-26.41
-13.06
41.39
-9.01
Depreciation
8.37
8.16
8.07
8.34
7.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-9.47
-2.4
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-41.91
-34.57
-21.13
42.52
-14.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-41.91
-34.57
-21.13
42.52
-14.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-41.91
-34.57
-21.13
42.52
-14.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-22.17
-18.33
-11.58
20.14
-8.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.96
19.96
19.96
19.96
19.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
69,86,597
69,86,597
69,86,597
69,86,597
69,86,597
Public Shareholding (%)
35
35
35
35
35
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,29,75,110
1,29,75,110
1,29,75,110
1,29,75,110
1,29,75,110
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
65
65
65
65
65
PBIDTM(%)
-26.51
-13.87
2.93
21.75
8.45
PBDTM(%)
-63.88
-43.68
-9.3
15.2
-8.44
PATM(%)
-79.82
-57.18
-15.04
15.62
-13.32
No Record Found
