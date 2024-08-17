iifl-logo-icon 1
Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

48.9
(-9.86%)
May 24, 2017|03:51:43 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Sept-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

52.5

60.45

140.42

272.2

106.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

52.5

60.45

140.42

272.2

106.74

Other Operating Income

1.32

0.36

0.15

8.64

1.84

Other Income

0

0.01

0.06

0.06

0

Total Income

53.82

60.82

140.63

280.9

108.58

Total Expenditure

67.74

69.21

136.51

221.69

99.56

PBIDT

-13.92

-8.39

4.12

59.21

9.02

Interest

19.62

18.02

17.18

17.82

18.03

PBDT

-33.54

-26.41

-13.06

41.39

-9.01

Depreciation

8.37

8.16

8.07

8.34

7.61

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-9.47

-2.4

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-41.91

-34.57

-21.13

42.52

-14.22

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-41.91

-34.57

-21.13

42.52

-14.22

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-41.91

-34.57

-21.13

42.52

-14.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-22.17

-18.33

-11.58

20.14

-8.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.96

19.96

19.96

19.96

19.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

69,86,597

69,86,597

69,86,597

69,86,597

69,86,597

Public Shareholding (%)

35

35

35

35

35

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,29,75,110

1,29,75,110

1,29,75,110

1,29,75,110

1,29,75,110

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

65

65

65

65

65

PBIDTM(%)

-26.51

-13.87

2.93

21.75

8.45

PBDTM(%)

-63.88

-43.68

-9.3

15.2

-8.44

PATM(%)

-79.82

-57.18

-15.04

15.62

-13.32

