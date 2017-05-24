Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-25.98
-15.73
-36.03
-12.93
Depreciation
-7.43
-7.12
-6.39
-4.89
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-81.23
-49.6
-19.45
33.2
Other operating items
Operating
-114.64
-72.46
-61.88
15.36
Capital expenditure
1.26
7.96
18.47
-558.14
Free cash flow
-113.38
-64.5
-43.41
-542.77
Equity raised
-113.19
-103.53
-14.26
-172.12
Investing
14.02
0
0
-13.63
Financing
87.46
152.71
143.58
97.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-125.1
-15.32
85.9
-631.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.