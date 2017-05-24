iifl-logo-icon 1
Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

48.9
(-9.86%)
May 24, 2017

Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged

Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-25.98

-15.73

-36.03

-12.93

Depreciation

-7.43

-7.12

-6.39

-4.89

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-81.23

-49.6

-19.45

33.2

Other operating items

Operating

-114.64

-72.46

-61.88

15.36

Capital expenditure

1.26

7.96

18.47

-558.14

Free cash flow

-113.38

-64.5

-43.41

-542.77

Equity raised

-113.19

-103.53

-14.26

-172.12

Investing

14.02

0

0

-13.63

Financing

87.46

152.71

143.58

97.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-125.1

-15.32

85.9

-631.31

