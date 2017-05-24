iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged Key Ratios

48.9
(-9.86%)
May 24, 2017|03:51:43 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Jun-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.85

Op profit growth

437.41

EBIT growth

-220.25

Net profit growth

-93.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.78

2.45

EBIT margin

6.76

-6.29

Net profit margin

-1.36

-22.65

RoCE

4.51

RoNW

-2.73

RoA

-0.22

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-14.97

-65.79

Book value per share

33.9

24.58

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-4.45

-2.05

P/B

-2.86

-6.75

EV/EBIDTA

13.16

84.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-68.27

-9.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

23.4

Inventory days

117.6

Creditor days

-50.41

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.61

0.33

Net debt / equity

8.75

12.39

Net debt / op. profit

10.76

59.34

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-70.56

-75.56

Employee costs

-4.19

-4.72

Other costs

-13.45

-17.25

Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.