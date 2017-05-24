Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Jun-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.85
Op profit growth
437.41
EBIT growth
-220.25
Net profit growth
-93.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.78
2.45
EBIT margin
6.76
-6.29
Net profit margin
-1.36
-22.65
RoCE
4.51
RoNW
-2.73
RoA
-0.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-14.97
-65.79
Book value per share
33.9
24.58
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-4.45
-2.05
P/B
-2.86
-6.75
EV/EBIDTA
13.16
84.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-68.27
-9.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
23.4
Inventory days
117.6
Creditor days
-50.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.61
0.33
Net debt / equity
8.75
12.39
Net debt / op. profit
10.76
59.34
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.56
-75.56
Employee costs
-4.19
-4.72
Other costs
-13.45
-17.25
