Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
19.96
19.96
19.96
19.96
Preference Capital
95.56
60.56
47.56
17.56
Reserves
-100.08
-74.1
-58.17
-22.13
Net Worth
15.44
6.42
9.35
15.39
Minority Interest
Debt
84.53
132.07
179.42
183.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
99.97
138.49
188.77
198.69
Fixed Assets
104.7
110.87
110.19
101.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.07
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-45.46
23.57
77.24
96.75
Inventories
122.76
168.67
157.85
181.75
Inventory Days
153.86
310.35
334.7
658.54
Sundry Debtors
16.88
27.36
47.25
5.14
Debtor Days
21.15
50.34
100.18
18.62
Other Current Assets
28.5
31.43
38.97
20.08
Sundry Creditors
-176.57
-127.74
-67.5
-33.43
Creditor Days
221.3
235.04
143.12
121.12
Other Current Liabilities
-37.03
-76.15
-99.33
-76.79
Cash
26.67
3.99
1.28
0.55
Total Assets
99.98
138.48
188.76
198.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.