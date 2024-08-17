Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
253.36
454.52
147.74
94.25
68.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
253.36
454.52
147.74
94.25
68.81
Other Operating Income
1.82
12.85
1.66
7.34
0
Other Income
0.07
0.05
0
0
1.35
Total Income
255.25
467.45
149.41
101.59
70.16
Total Expenditure
273.45
412.32
174.27
116.62
60.04
PBIDT
-18.2
55.13
-24.87
-15.02
10.13
Interest
54.81
51.77
40.77
29.22
12
PBDT
-73.01
3.34
-65.63
-44.25
-1.87
Depreciation
24.59
23.5
21.96
19.79
12.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-13.76
-7.48
-21.59
-2.63
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-97.61
-6.38
-80.12
-42.45
-11.84
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-97.61
-6.38
-80.12
-42.45
-11.84
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-8.32
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-97.61
-6.38
-80.12
-34.12
-11.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-52.43
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.95
19.95
19.95
19.95
19.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
69,86,597
69,86,597
69,86,597
50,20,427
58,34,739
Public Shareholding (%)
35
35
35
25.14
29.22
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
50,00,000
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
33.45
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
25.04
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,29,75,110
1,29,75,110
1,29,75,110
99,41,280
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
66.54
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
65
65
65
49.79
0
PBIDTM(%)
-7.18
12.12
-16.83
-15.93
14.71
PBDTM(%)
-28.82
0.73
-44.42
-46.94
-2.71
PATM(%)
-38.52
-1.4
-54.23
-45.03
-17.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.