iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

48.9
(-9.86%)
May 24, 2017|03:51:43 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Mar-2012Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008

Gross Sales

253.36

454.52

147.74

94.25

68.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

253.36

454.52

147.74

94.25

68.81

Other Operating Income

1.82

12.85

1.66

7.34

0

Other Income

0.07

0.05

0

0

1.35

Total Income

255.25

467.45

149.41

101.59

70.16

Total Expenditure

273.45

412.32

174.27

116.62

60.04

PBIDT

-18.2

55.13

-24.87

-15.02

10.13

Interest

54.81

51.77

40.77

29.22

12

PBDT

-73.01

3.34

-65.63

-44.25

-1.87

Depreciation

24.59

23.5

21.96

19.79

12.6

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

-13.76

-7.48

-21.59

-2.63

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-97.61

-6.38

-80.12

-42.45

-11.84

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-97.61

-6.38

-80.12

-42.45

-11.84

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-8.32

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-97.61

-6.38

-80.12

-34.12

-11.84

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-52.43

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.95

19.95

19.95

19.95

19.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

69,86,597

69,86,597

69,86,597

50,20,427

58,34,739

Public Shareholding (%)

35

35

35

25.14

29.22

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

50,00,000

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

33.45

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

25.04

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,29,75,110

1,29,75,110

1,29,75,110

99,41,280

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

66.54

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

65

65

65

49.79

0

PBIDTM(%)

-7.18

12.12

-16.83

-15.93

14.71

PBDTM(%)

-28.82

0.73

-44.42

-46.94

-2.71

PATM(%)

-38.52

-1.4

-54.23

-45.03

-17.2

Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.