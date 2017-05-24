iifl-logo-icon 1
Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

48.9
(-9.86%)
May 24, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

291.21

198.36

172.13

100.73

yoy growth (%)

46.8

15.23

70.88

-78.44

Raw materials

-258.61

-159.03

-142.71

-55.7

As % of sales

88.8

80.17

82.9

55.3

Employee costs

-5.77

-5.05

-5.22

-5.76

As % of sales

1.98

2.54

3.03

5.72

Other costs

-31.23

-27.32

-31.2

-33.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.72

13.77

18.12

32.86

Operating profit

-4.41

6.95

-6.99

6.15

OPM

-1.51

3.5

-4.06

6.1

Depreciation

-7.43

-7.12

-6.39

-4.89

Interest expense

-15.26

-16.66

-23.03

-14.28

Other income

1.12

1.09

0.39

0.1

Profit before tax

-25.98

-15.73

-36.03

-12.93

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-25.98

-15.73

-36.03

-12.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-25.98

-15.73

-36.03

-12.93

yoy growth (%)

65.09

-56.32

178.65

102.91

NPM

-8.92

-7.93

-20.93

-12.83

