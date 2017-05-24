Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
291.21
198.36
172.13
100.73
yoy growth (%)
46.8
15.23
70.88
-78.44
Raw materials
-258.61
-159.03
-142.71
-55.7
As % of sales
88.8
80.17
82.9
55.3
Employee costs
-5.77
-5.05
-5.22
-5.76
As % of sales
1.98
2.54
3.03
5.72
Other costs
-31.23
-27.32
-31.2
-33.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.72
13.77
18.12
32.86
Operating profit
-4.41
6.95
-6.99
6.15
OPM
-1.51
3.5
-4.06
6.1
Depreciation
-7.43
-7.12
-6.39
-4.89
Interest expense
-15.26
-16.66
-23.03
-14.28
Other income
1.12
1.09
0.39
0.1
Profit before tax
-25.98
-15.73
-36.03
-12.93
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-25.98
-15.73
-36.03
-12.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-25.98
-15.73
-36.03
-12.93
yoy growth (%)
65.09
-56.32
178.65
102.91
NPM
-8.92
-7.93
-20.93
-12.83
