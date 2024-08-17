Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Merged Summary

GMR Industries Limited (GIDL) is the Agri business division of the GMR Group, one of the fastest and most progressive business houses in India. The company produces superior grade sugar and associated products at state-of-the-art Integrated Sugar Complexes. GMR Industries Limited is equally committed to the socio-economic development of the farmers through own farmer-partnership initiatives. Sugar manufacturing facility is certified ISO 9000:2001 and the distillery is certified zero-effluent. GMR Industries Limited was incorporated in the year 1986 with the name Sree Sarda Ferro Alloys Ltd. During the year 1992-1993, the company expanded its production capacity of Ferro Chrome from 6000 TPA to 10,926 TPA. During the year 1995-1996, the company further expanded its Bulk Ferro Alloys capacity from 10,926 Tonnes to 25,000 Tonnes. In February 1995, the company changed their name from Sree Sarda Ferro Alloys Ltd to GMR Vasavi Industries Ltd. During the year 1996-1997, the company launched the intensive Cane Development programme, resulting availability sugarcane from 700,000 MT to 6,000,000 MT.During the year 1999-2000, the company name was changed from the GMR Vasavi Industries Limited to GMR Technologies & Industries Limited and in the same year the Varalakshmi Sugars Limited amalgamated with GMR Technologies & Industries Limited with effect from 01 April 1999.During the year 2000-2001, the company sugar division, implementing the expansion of Co-generation power up to 16 MW. During the year 2001-2002, the company commenced power division and installed a 16MW co-generation power plant. During the year 2002-2003, the company sugar plants set up Biomass based co-generation power plants with the bagasse generated from the sugar mill as fuel with supply to the grind under power purchase agreement. During the year 2003-2004, the company name was changed from the GMR Technologies & Industries Limited to GMR Industries Limited. During the year 2004-2005, the company installed distillery plant to produce Ethanol and Rectified Spirit - attained status of full-fledged integrated sugar complex. During the year 2006-2007, the company expanded its cane crushing from 3125 TCD to 5000 TCD and in the same year the company set up Greenfield Integrated Sugar Complex at Haliyal and Hariyana. During the year 2007-2008, the company stabilized the ENA production, meeting the quality standard of distillery customers segments. During the year, the company commenced sugar complex at Haliyal with 3500 TCD crushing capacity, 24 MW cogeneration and 45 KLPD distilleries. In the same year the company introduced complete spent wash treatment with zero discharge facility in distillery with Concentration and Incineration process. During the year 2007-2008, the company entered into 25 years lease agreement with Shri Dhanalakshmi Sahakari Kharkhane on BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) basis for a 2500 TCB Sugar Plant and 6MW generation at Ramdurg, Karnataka. During the year 2008-2009, the company acquired 98.59% of interest in Alagawadi Bireshwar Sugars Pvt. Ltd. (ABSP).