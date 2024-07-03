Summary

Incorporated on 13 Dec.85, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals was promoted by the late G Varadraj of the Coimbatore-based P S G family. The company manufactures and markets white crystal sugar and industrial alcohol with installed capacities of 6000 tpd and 45 KL/day respectively. The Company is engaged in three segments, Sugar, Cogeneration and Distillery. Industrial alcohol is the raw material for a number of chemicals like acetic acid, acetic anhydride, butanol, ethyl acetate, poly vinyl alcohol and vinyl acetate. The company came out with a rights issue in Nov.92 to part-finance the alcohol project.In 1995-96, the company implemented a co-generation system with an installed capacity of 12 MW and with an additional 3 MW as standby. The company has also been exploring various options in the sugar and allied industries in both areas within the country and overseas.During 1998-99, the company exported 12324240 KWH of power to state grid apart from the captive consumption of sugar & distillery division aggreating to 22056612 KWH. Both the Ist & IInd phase of the system were fully operational during the year. The company has replaced mill turbines using DC motors which increased crushing rate of sugarcane and hence increased generation of power.During 2001-02 RSCL has acquired the entire issued & Subscribed capital of South India Sugars limited situated at Villupuram,TN. It also plans to install 22 MW Co-generation facility at Mundiampakkam at a cost of Rs.65 crores. The facility is e

