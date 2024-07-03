iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

56.25
(-3.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open58.49
  • Day's High58.49
  • 52 Wk High101.9
  • Prev. Close58.27
  • Day's Low55.8
  • 52 Wk Low 54.25
  • Turnover (lac)7.33
  • P/E41.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value84.99
  • EPS1.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)186.39
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

58.49

Prev. Close

58.27

Turnover(Lac.)

7.33

Day's High

58.49

Day's Low

55.8

52 Week's High

101.9

52 Week's Low

54.25

Book Value

84.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

186.39

P/E

41.04

EPS

1.42

Divi. Yield

0

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.16%

Foreign: 34.15%

Indian: 6.50%

Non-Promoter- 3.18%

Institutions: 3.17%

Non-Institutions: 56.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.14

33.14

33.14

28.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

231.8

218.26

227.99

2.35

Net Worth

264.94

251.4

261.13

30.52

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

363.62

327.48

552.27

666.6

yoy growth (%)

11.03

-40.7

-17.15

16.96

Raw materials

-254.5

-233.89

-396.89

-400.65

As % of sales

69.98

71.42

71.86

60.1

Employee costs

-31.3

-33.44

-37.03

-36.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-15.8

-70.42

-49.07

45.86

Depreciation

-24.31

-24.83

-25.3

-26.13

Tax paid

-0.95

21.07

14.48

-15.82

Working capital

121.1

-188.18

-159.35

38.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.03

-40.7

-17.15

16.96

Op profit growth

216.94

-74.23

-75.82

270.28

EBIT growth

-206.38

-214.81

-90.66

618.93

Net profit growth

-66.04

292.37

-141.86

-309.6

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

561.71

695.07

712.91

710.64

921.79

Excise Duty

9.43

28.46

0

0

0

Net Sales

552.28

666.61

712.91

710.64

921.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

2.77

3.59

1.61

Other Income

63.43

3.34

29.07

2.99

3.84

View Annually Results

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Rajshree Pathy

Independent Director

S Vasudevan

Independent Director

S Krishnaswami

Independent Director

Sheilendra Bhansali

Independent Director

ILANGO K

Whole-time Director

R Varadarajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M PONRAJ

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 13 Dec.85, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals was promoted by the late G Varadraj of the Coimbatore-based P S G family. The company manufactures and markets white crystal sugar and industrial alcohol with installed capacities of 6000 tpd and 45 KL/day respectively. The Company is engaged in three segments, Sugar, Cogeneration and Distillery. Industrial alcohol is the raw material for a number of chemicals like acetic acid, acetic anhydride, butanol, ethyl acetate, poly vinyl alcohol and vinyl acetate. The company came out with a rights issue in Nov.92 to part-finance the alcohol project.In 1995-96, the company implemented a co-generation system with an installed capacity of 12 MW and with an additional 3 MW as standby. The company has also been exploring various options in the sugar and allied industries in both areas within the country and overseas.During 1998-99, the company exported 12324240 KWH of power to state grid apart from the captive consumption of sugar & distillery division aggreating to 22056612 KWH. Both the Ist & IInd phase of the system were fully operational during the year. The company has replaced mill turbines using DC motors which increased crushing rate of sugarcane and hence increased generation of power.During 2001-02 RSCL has acquired the entire issued & Subscribed capital of South India Sugars limited situated at Villupuram,TN. It also plans to install 22 MW Co-generation facility at Mundiampakkam at a cost of Rs.65 crores. The facility is e
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is ₹186.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is 41.04 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is ₹54.25 and ₹101.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.06%, 3 Years at 20.38%, 1 Year at -24.37%, 6 Month at -24.13%, 3 Month at -22.02% and 1 Month at -10.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.66 %
Institutions - 3.17 %
Public - 56.17 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.