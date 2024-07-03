Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹58.49
Prev. Close₹58.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.33
Day's High₹58.49
Day's Low₹55.8
52 Week's High₹101.9
52 Week's Low₹54.25
Book Value₹84.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)186.39
P/E41.04
EPS1.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.14
33.14
33.14
28.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
231.8
218.26
227.99
2.35
Net Worth
264.94
251.4
261.13
30.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
363.62
327.48
552.27
666.6
yoy growth (%)
11.03
-40.7
-17.15
16.96
Raw materials
-254.5
-233.89
-396.89
-400.65
As % of sales
69.98
71.42
71.86
60.1
Employee costs
-31.3
-33.44
-37.03
-36.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-15.8
-70.42
-49.07
45.86
Depreciation
-24.31
-24.83
-25.3
-26.13
Tax paid
-0.95
21.07
14.48
-15.82
Working capital
121.1
-188.18
-159.35
38.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.03
-40.7
-17.15
16.96
Op profit growth
216.94
-74.23
-75.82
270.28
EBIT growth
-206.38
-214.81
-90.66
618.93
Net profit growth
-66.04
292.37
-141.86
-309.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
561.71
695.07
712.91
710.64
921.79
Excise Duty
9.43
28.46
0
0
0
Net Sales
552.28
666.61
712.91
710.64
921.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
2.77
3.59
1.61
Other Income
63.43
3.34
29.07
2.99
3.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Rajshree Pathy
Independent Director
S Vasudevan
Independent Director
S Krishnaswami
Independent Director
Sheilendra Bhansali
Independent Director
ILANGO K
Whole-time Director
R Varadarajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M PONRAJ
Summary
Incorporated on 13 Dec.85, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals was promoted by the late G Varadraj of the Coimbatore-based P S G family. The company manufactures and markets white crystal sugar and industrial alcohol with installed capacities of 6000 tpd and 45 KL/day respectively. The Company is engaged in three segments, Sugar, Cogeneration and Distillery. Industrial alcohol is the raw material for a number of chemicals like acetic acid, acetic anhydride, butanol, ethyl acetate, poly vinyl alcohol and vinyl acetate. The company came out with a rights issue in Nov.92 to part-finance the alcohol project.In 1995-96, the company implemented a co-generation system with an installed capacity of 12 MW and with an additional 3 MW as standby. The company has also been exploring various options in the sugar and allied industries in both areas within the country and overseas.During 1998-99, the company exported 12324240 KWH of power to state grid apart from the captive consumption of sugar & distillery division aggreating to 22056612 KWH. Both the Ist & IInd phase of the system were fully operational during the year. The company has replaced mill turbines using DC motors which increased crushing rate of sugarcane and hence increased generation of power.During 2001-02 RSCL has acquired the entire issued & Subscribed capital of South India Sugars limited situated at Villupuram,TN. It also plans to install 22 MW Co-generation facility at Mundiampakkam at a cost of Rs.65 crores. The facility is e
The Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is ₹186.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is 41.04 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd is ₹54.25 and ₹101.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.06%, 3 Years at 20.38%, 1 Year at -24.37%, 6 Month at -24.13%, 3 Month at -22.02% and 1 Month at -10.28%.
