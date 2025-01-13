Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.14
33.14
33.14
28.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
231.8
218.26
227.99
2.35
Net Worth
264.94
251.4
261.13
30.52
Minority Interest
Debt
392.56
400.83
427.28
432.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
51.15
52.87
80.48
83.1
Total Liabilities
708.65
705.1
768.89
545.8
Fixed Assets
569.93
589.74
612.86
428.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
62.97
72.1
129.16
137.74
Networking Capital
70.77
41.34
24.32
-22.27
Inventories
171.62
148.65
177.5
122.32
Inventory Days
122.78
Sundry Debtors
30.65
39.64
30.44
30.66
Debtor Days
30.77
Other Current Assets
16.67
22.75
65.86
37.81
Sundry Creditors
-118.05
-135.71
-176.59
-162.6
Creditor Days
163.21
Other Current Liabilities
-30.12
-33.99
-72.88
-50.46
Cash
4.98
1.9
2.54
2.1
Total Assets
708.65
705.08
768.88
545.78
