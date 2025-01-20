Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.15
-6.49
0.31
-23.04
Op profit growth
-75.82
253.67
1,429.94
-95.91
EBIT growth
-90.66
638.8
-170.44
-178.17
Net profit growth
-9.96
-252.67
-70.6
91.15
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.15
21.1
5.57
0.36
EBIT margin
1.99
17.68
2.23
-3.18
Net profit margin
4.8
4.42
-2.7
-9.24
RoCE
1.46
14.87
2.1
-2.87
RoNW
5.61
14.3
-77.21
-33.35
RoA
0.88
0.92
-0.63
-2.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.42
10.46
0
0
Dividend per share
0
1
0
0
Cash EPS
0.43
1.18
-18.95
-40.98
Book value per share
46.73
37.19
-0.7
5.98
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.25
5.95
0
0
P/CEPS
70.35
52.6
-2.03
-0.46
P/B
0.65
1.67
-55
3.18
EV/EBIDTA
14.92
5.09
19.83
84.54
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
9.55
0
0
Tax payout
-29.52
-34.49
-15.53
-30.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
34.61
30.56
23.21
17.56
Inventory days
149.65
160.91
143.44
157.5
Creditor days
-106.87
-104.58
-88.2
-101.78
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.18
-1.63
-0.22
0.31
Net debt / equity
3.46
5.32
-443.77
51.29
Net debt / op. profit
13.39
3.96
19.52
281.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-71.86
-60.1
-75.64
-80.29
Employee costs
-6.7
-5.42
-5.62
-5.76
Other costs
-15.27
-13.36
-13.15
-13.57
