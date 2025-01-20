iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Key Ratios

62.7
(3.83%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:44:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.15

-6.49

0.31

-23.04

Op profit growth

-75.82

253.67

1,429.94

-95.91

EBIT growth

-90.66

638.8

-170.44

-178.17

Net profit growth

-9.96

-252.67

-70.6

91.15

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.15

21.1

5.57

0.36

EBIT margin

1.99

17.68

2.23

-3.18

Net profit margin

4.8

4.42

-2.7

-9.24

RoCE

1.46

14.87

2.1

-2.87

RoNW

5.61

14.3

-77.21

-33.35

RoA

0.88

0.92

-0.63

-2.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.42

10.46

0

0

Dividend per share

0

1

0

0

Cash EPS

0.43

1.18

-18.95

-40.98

Book value per share

46.73

37.19

-0.7

5.98

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.25

5.95

0

0

P/CEPS

70.35

52.6

-2.03

-0.46

P/B

0.65

1.67

-55

3.18

EV/EBIDTA

14.92

5.09

19.83

84.54

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

9.55

0

0

Tax payout

-29.52

-34.49

-15.53

-30.69

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

34.61

30.56

23.21

17.56

Inventory days

149.65

160.91

143.44

157.5

Creditor days

-106.87

-104.58

-88.2

-101.78

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.18

-1.63

-0.22

0.31

Net debt / equity

3.46

5.32

-443.77

51.29

Net debt / op. profit

13.39

3.96

19.52

281.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-71.86

-60.1

-75.64

-80.29

Employee costs

-6.7

-5.42

-5.62

-5.76

Other costs

-15.27

-13.36

-13.15

-13.57

Rajshree Sugars : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.