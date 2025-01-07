Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
363.62
327.48
552.27
666.6
yoy growth (%)
11.03
-40.7
-17.15
16.96
Raw materials
-254.5
-233.89
-396.89
-400.65
As % of sales
69.98
71.42
71.86
60.1
Employee costs
-31.3
-33.44
-37.03
-36.19
As % of sales
8.6
10.21
6.7
5.42
Other costs
-50.05
-51.38
-84.34
-89.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.76
15.68
15.27
13.36
Operating profit
27.77
8.76
34
140.67
OPM
7.63
2.67
6.15
21.1
Depreciation
-24.31
-24.83
-25.3
-26.13
Interest expense
-29.24
-57.78
-60.08
-72
Other income
9.99
3.43
2.31
3.33
Profit before tax
-15.8
-70.42
-49.07
45.86
Taxes
-0.95
21.07
14.48
-15.82
Tax rate
6.06
-29.92
-29.52
-34.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-16.75
-49.35
-34.58
30.04
Exceptional items
0
0
22.01
0
Net profit
-16.75
-49.35
-12.57
30.04
yoy growth (%)
-66.04
292.37
-141.86
-309.6
NPM
-4.6
-15.07
-2.27
4.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.