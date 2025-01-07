iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

55.79
(-0.21%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

363.62

327.48

552.27

666.6

yoy growth (%)

11.03

-40.7

-17.15

16.96

Raw materials

-254.5

-233.89

-396.89

-400.65

As % of sales

69.98

71.42

71.86

60.1

Employee costs

-31.3

-33.44

-37.03

-36.19

As % of sales

8.6

10.21

6.7

5.42

Other costs

-50.05

-51.38

-84.34

-89.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.76

15.68

15.27

13.36

Operating profit

27.77

8.76

34

140.67

OPM

7.63

2.67

6.15

21.1

Depreciation

-24.31

-24.83

-25.3

-26.13

Interest expense

-29.24

-57.78

-60.08

-72

Other income

9.99

3.43

2.31

3.33

Profit before tax

-15.8

-70.42

-49.07

45.86

Taxes

-0.95

21.07

14.48

-15.82

Tax rate

6.06

-29.92

-29.52

-34.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-16.75

-49.35

-34.58

30.04

Exceptional items

0

0

22.01

0

Net profit

-16.75

-49.35

-12.57

30.04

yoy growth (%)

-66.04

292.37

-141.86

-309.6

NPM

-4.6

-15.07

-2.27

4.5

