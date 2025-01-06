iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

55.91
(-4.05%)
Jan 6, 2025

Rajshree Sugars FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-15.8

-70.42

-49.07

45.86

Depreciation

-24.31

-24.83

-25.3

-26.13

Tax paid

-0.95

21.07

14.48

-15.82

Working capital

121.1

-188.18

-159.35

38.49

Other operating items

Operating

80.02

-262.37

-219.24

42.39

Capital expenditure

-34.48

3.38

0.34

88.81

Free cash flow

45.54

-258.99

-218.9

131.21

Equity raised

30.47

164.19

231.76

103.29

Investing

0

0

0

-67.39

Financing

387.2

274.63

401.31

178.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.81

Net in cash

463.22

179.83

414.17

348.67

