Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-15.8
-70.42
-49.07
45.86
Depreciation
-24.31
-24.83
-25.3
-26.13
Tax paid
-0.95
21.07
14.48
-15.82
Working capital
121.1
-188.18
-159.35
38.49
Other operating items
Operating
80.02
-262.37
-219.24
42.39
Capital expenditure
-34.48
3.38
0.34
88.81
Free cash flow
45.54
-258.99
-218.9
131.21
Equity raised
30.47
164.19
231.76
103.29
Investing
0
0
0
-67.39
Financing
387.2
274.63
401.31
178.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.81
Net in cash
463.22
179.83
414.17
348.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.