Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 13 Dec.85, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals was promoted by the late G Varadraj of the Coimbatore-based P S G family. The company manufactures and markets white crystal sugar and industrial alcohol with installed capacities of 6000 tpd and 45 KL/day respectively. The Company is engaged in three segments, Sugar, Cogeneration and Distillery. Industrial alcohol is the raw material for a number of chemicals like acetic acid, acetic anhydride, butanol, ethyl acetate, poly vinyl alcohol and vinyl acetate. The company came out with a rights issue in Nov.92 to part-finance the alcohol project.In 1995-96, the company implemented a co-generation system with an installed capacity of 12 MW and with an additional 3 MW as standby. The company has also been exploring various options in the sugar and allied industries in both areas within the country and overseas.During 1998-99, the company exported 12324240 KWH of power to state grid apart from the captive consumption of sugar & distillery division aggreating to 22056612 KWH. Both the Ist & IInd phase of the system were fully operational during the year. The company has replaced mill turbines using DC motors which increased crushing rate of sugarcane and hence increased generation of power.During 2001-02 RSCL has acquired the entire issued & Subscribed capital of South India Sugars limited situated at Villupuram,TN. It also plans to install 22 MW Co-generation facility at Mundiampakkam at a cost of Rs.65 crores. The facility is expected to be operational by December,2004. The project will be funded partly out of internal accurals and partly by the Banks/FIs.The Anhydrous Ethanol Plant set up by the Company commenced production in July 2003. The modernization of the sugar factory at Mundiampakkam was carried during the year and the 120 TPH boiler and associated equipments were commissioned on 29th March 2005. The 22MW cogeneration power plant commissioned on 1st June 2005. In January 2006, the Unit II capacity was expanded from 3500 TCD to 5000 TCD and then the plant was made operational. The 22 MW bagasse based cogeneration plant at Mundiampakkam was commissioned on 1st June 2005. In November 2005, the Company had sold the entire shares held in M/s. Chincholi Sugar Mills Limited and consequently it ceased to be subsidiary of the Company. In May 2006, the Company acquired the entire share capital of Trident Sugars Limited having a 2500 TCD sugar factory at Zaheerabad, Andhra Pradesh and it became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. M/s Rajshree Power Private Limited was incorporated on 12th August 2010 as a subsidiary Company. The Company commissioned New Distillery Plant with an installed capacity of 80 KL per day at Gingee in Tamil Nadu on 27th April 2012.