To the Members of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of RAJSHREE SUGARS & CHEMICALS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its Profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

KEY AUDIT MATTER HOW OUR AUDIT ADDRESSED THE KEY AUDIT MATTER 1) Cancellation of Administrative approval of restructuring of loans from Sugar Development Fund (SDF) Our audit procedures consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls and procedures as follows: The restructuring agreement entered with Sugar Development Fund has been treated as closed consequent to expiry of validity of Administrative Approval. - Reviewing the agreement entered between M/s. Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Limited (Borrower) and IFCI Limited / President of India (Central Government) dated 11th August 2022, with regard to the Administrative approval for restructuring of the loan of SDF. Therefore, the loan accounts including the normal interest and penal interest have been restated as per terms applicable before restructuring. - Obtaining a detailed understanding of the communication from Govt. of India dated 02nd August 2023, regarding expiry of the validity of Administrative Approval, reasoning FACR of the sugar factory being lower than benchmark of 1.33 and hence, closing of the restructuring case of the company. - Reviewing the revised operational guidelines for restructuring of SDF loans under Rule 26 of SDF dated 28th February 2024 and as a result, the original liability of SDF including Principal, Interest and Additional Interest has been restored back in the books of accounts. The concessional rate of interest as per the Administrative Approval has been withdrawn and interest including penal interest has been restated to the original interest rate. - Obtaining the confirmation from SDF with regard to the loan, interest and penal interest due to be paid as of 31st March 2024. Further, the entire outstanding loan as on 31.03.2024 has been reclassified from long term borrowings to short term borrowings as current maturities of long term debt. - The company informs that the only option available to it is to close the loan under One time Settlement (OTS) Scheme." The para 4E of the guidelines, "One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme" proposes the complete payment of Principal and interest (with waiver of additional interest) as the final settlement towards dues of SDF. As the company has not entered into an agreement with SDF regarding any final settlement as at the date of audit report, the same has been treated as a non-adjusting event as per Ind AS 10 and accordingly the entire liability including penal interest has been provided and classified as current liability .

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company except unpaid dividend of 39,729/- for the Financial Year 2009-10 as per the stay orders issued by the Court.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

vii. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of RAJSHREE SUGARS & CHEMICALS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors section of our report of even date)

According to the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books and records examined by us during the course of our Audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief we report the following:

i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals having regard to size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self- constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued any other Property Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) A. The stocks of finished goods, stores, spares and raw materials of the Company have been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate. In our opinion, no material discrepancies were noticed.

B. The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable

iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

iv) The Company has not advanced any loans to its directors or any other person in whom the directors are interested or made any Investment or given any guarantee or provided any security in connection with any loan taken by the directors or such other person as contemplated under section 185 and 186 of the Act.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits.

vi) The Central Government has prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of manufacture of sugar and alcohol as well as generation and transmission of electricity by the company. We have broadly reviewed the accounts and records of the company in this connection and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however carried out a detailed examination of the same.

vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) Details of statutory dues which have not been deposited as at March 31,2024 on account of any dispute are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Demand Amount ( in Lakhs) Period to which the Amount Relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Excise Duty 80.38 April 2012-June 2012 Commissioner Penalty 80.38 Appeal Central Excise Excise Duty 550.50 April 2013-March 2014 CESTAT Central Excise Excise Duty 6284.00 April 2014-June 2017 Madras High Court

(viii) In our opinion, there are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a) The company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans and other borrowings or payment of interest to the lender Banks after entering into the Framework Restructure Agreement with them. In respect of the borrowings from Sugar Development Fund, the details of default in repayment are given in Note no.39(1)&(3) of the Notes to the Financial Statements.

b) The company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) The company has not availed any term loans during the year.

d) The company has not raised any funds on short term basis.

e) The company has no investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies.

(x) a) The company has not raised money by initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

b) The company has not made any Preferential Allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) A) No material frauds by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

B) The company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi company and therefore this clause is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) A) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

B) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit, to the extent the same has a bearing on the Financial Statements.

(xv) The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them.

(xvi) A) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

B) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

C) The Company is not a Core-Investment-Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash loss during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The requirement of compliance with Corporate Social Responsibility in terms of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the Company.

