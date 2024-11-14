Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

RAJSHREE SUGARS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

RAJSHREE SUGARS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.6.2024 The Company has submitted the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

RAJSHREE SUGARS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider among other things the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Further to our letter dated 30th March 2024 this is to inform you that in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company by the Designated Persons (DP) DPs immediate relatives and persons with whom DP has a material financial relationship has been closed since 1st April 2024 for the declaration of the aforementioned financial results. It shall remain closed until 24th May 2024. This intimation is given as per Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 The Company hereby inform that the Board of Directors at its 208th Board Meeting held today, 22nd May 2024 reappointed the Cost Auditors, Secretarial Auditors and Internal Auditors for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024