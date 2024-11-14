iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

51.1
(-0.18%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Rajshree Sugars CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
RAJSHREE SUGARS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
RAJSHREE SUGARS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.6.2024 The Company has submitted the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202413 May 2024
RAJSHREE SUGARS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider among other things the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Further to our letter dated 30th March 2024 this is to inform you that in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company by the Designated Persons (DP) DPs immediate relatives and persons with whom DP has a material financial relationship has been closed since 1st April 2024 for the declaration of the aforementioned financial results. It shall remain closed until 24th May 2024. This intimation is given as per Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 The Company hereby inform that the Board of Directors at its 208th Board Meeting held today, 22nd May 2024 reappointed the Cost Auditors, Secretarial Auditors and Internal Auditors for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
RAJSHREE SUGARS & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 The Company has submitted the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 as approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today (12.2.2024) with limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

