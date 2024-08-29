AGM 27/09/2024 Intimation of Book Closure from 21st September 2024 to 27th September 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 38th Annual General Meeting to be held on 27th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) The Company has informed the Exchange regarding the Proceedings of 38th Annual General Meeting held on 27th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)