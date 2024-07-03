iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd Share Price

111.59
(-5.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open118.25
  • Day's High118.89
  • 52 Wk High163.93
  • Prev. Close117.69
  • Day's Low110.61
  • 52 Wk Low 111
  • Turnover (lac)80.86
  • P/E49.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value150.53
  • EPS2.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)740.82
  • Div. Yield2.12
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

118.25

Prev. Close

117.69

Turnover(Lac.)

80.86

Day's High

118.89

Day's Low

110.61

52 Week's High

163.93

52 Week's Low

111

Book Value

150.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

740.82

P/E

49.68

EPS

2.37

Divi. Yield

2.12

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Apr, 2024

arrow

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.12%

Foreign: 0.11%

Indian: 50.66%

Non-Promoter- 2.18%

Institutions: 2.18%

Non-Institutions: 47.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

66.39

66.39

66.39

66.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

954.27

929.32

818.87

714.55

Net Worth

1,020.66

995.71

885.26

780.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

2,394.42

2,654.44

1,564.09

Excise Duty

529.98

246.91

0

Net Sales

1,864.44

2,407.53

1,564.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

23.87

11.42

7.69

View Annually Results

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

V K Goel

Vice Chairman

A K Gupta

Managing Director & CEO

Gautam Goel

Whole-time Director

Sandeep Kumar Sharma

Non Executive Director

Bindu Vashist Goel

Independent Director

Ruchika Mehra Kothari

Independent Director

Vishal Saluja

Independent Director

Samir Thukral

Independent Director

Kishor Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashu Rawat.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd

Summary

Dhampur Bio Organis Limited (DOBL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of RMSD Enterprises Private Limited dated October 26, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh. Later, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company under the name Dhampur Bio Organics Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh on April 22, 2021. DBOL is integrate conglomerate, primary engaged in manufacturing of sugar, chemicals, ethanol, co-generation of power and other allied products at its 3 manufacturing units located at Asmoli, District Sambhal, Mansurpur, District Muzaffarnagar and Meerganj, District Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.In FY 2022-23, the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, vide its Order dated April 27, 2022 has approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited and the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement, the Demerged Undertaking of Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited was transferred to and vested with Company. In consideration of the demerger and transfer of the Demerged Units, the Board of Directors of the Company issued and allotted 6,63,87,590 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each to the shareholders of Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited on May 17, 2022 in the ratio of 1 (One) equity share of Rs 10/- each in the Company, credited as fully paid up for every 1 (One) equity share of Rs 10/- each held by them in Dham
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd share price today?

The Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹111.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd is ₹740.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd is 49.68 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd is ₹111 and ₹163.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd?

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -11.20%, 1 Year at -21.98%, 6 Month at -17.67%, 3 Month at -21.81% and 1 Month at -8.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.78 %
Institutions - 2.19 %
Public - 47.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.