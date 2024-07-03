Summary

Dhampur Bio Organis Limited (DOBL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of RMSD Enterprises Private Limited dated October 26, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh. Later, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company under the name Dhampur Bio Organics Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh on April 22, 2021. DBOL is integrate conglomerate, primary engaged in manufacturing of sugar, chemicals, ethanol, co-generation of power and other allied products at its 3 manufacturing units located at Asmoli, District Sambhal, Mansurpur, District Muzaffarnagar and Meerganj, District Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.In FY 2022-23, the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, vide its Order dated April 27, 2022 has approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited and the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement, the Demerged Undertaking of Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited was transferred to and vested with Company. In consideration of the demerger and transfer of the Demerged Units, the Board of Directors of the Company issued and allotted 6,63,87,590 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each to the shareholders of Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited on May 17, 2022 in the ratio of 1 (One) equity share of Rs 10/- each in the Company, credited as fully paid up for every 1 (One) equity share of Rs 10/- each held by them in Dham

