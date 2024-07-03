Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹118.25
Prev. Close₹117.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹80.86
Day's High₹118.89
Day's Low₹110.61
52 Week's High₹163.93
52 Week's Low₹111
Book Value₹150.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)740.82
P/E49.68
EPS2.37
Divi. Yield2.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.39
66.39
66.39
66.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
954.27
929.32
818.87
714.55
Net Worth
1,020.66
995.71
885.26
780.94
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2,394.42
2,654.44
1,564.09
Excise Duty
529.98
246.91
0
Net Sales
1,864.44
2,407.53
1,564.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
23.87
11.42
7.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
V K Goel
Vice Chairman
A K Gupta
Managing Director & CEO
Gautam Goel
Whole-time Director
Sandeep Kumar Sharma
Non Executive Director
Bindu Vashist Goel
Independent Director
Ruchika Mehra Kothari
Independent Director
Vishal Saluja
Independent Director
Samir Thukral
Independent Director
Kishor Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashu Rawat.
Reports by Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd
Summary
Dhampur Bio Organis Limited (DOBL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of RMSD Enterprises Private Limited dated October 26, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh. Later, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company under the name Dhampur Bio Organics Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh on April 22, 2021. DBOL is integrate conglomerate, primary engaged in manufacturing of sugar, chemicals, ethanol, co-generation of power and other allied products at its 3 manufacturing units located at Asmoli, District Sambhal, Mansurpur, District Muzaffarnagar and Meerganj, District Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.In FY 2022-23, the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, vide its Order dated April 27, 2022 has approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited and the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement, the Demerged Undertaking of Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited was transferred to and vested with Company. In consideration of the demerger and transfer of the Demerged Units, the Board of Directors of the Company issued and allotted 6,63,87,590 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each to the shareholders of Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited on May 17, 2022 in the ratio of 1 (One) equity share of Rs 10/- each in the Company, credited as fully paid up for every 1 (One) equity share of Rs 10/- each held by them in Dham
Read More
The Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹111.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd is ₹740.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd is 49.68 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd is ₹111 and ₹163.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -11.20%, 1 Year at -21.98%, 6 Month at -17.67%, 3 Month at -21.81% and 1 Month at -8.58%.
