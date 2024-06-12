Proposal to convene and hold the 4th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company on July 5, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a copy of Notice of Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 05, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. (IST) via VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, please find attached voting results of 4th AGM of the Company along with the consolidated scrutinizers report. With reference to your email dated 8 July 2024, please find attached clarification on submission of proceedings of 4th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2024)