iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd AGM

102.84
(-0.24%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:29:53 AM

Dhampur Bio CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM5 Jul 202424 Apr 2024
Proposal to convene and hold the 4th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company on July 5, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a copy of Notice of Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 05, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. (IST) via VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, please find attached voting results of 4th AGM of the Company along with the consolidated scrutinizers report. With reference to your email dated 8 July 2024, please find attached clarification on submission of proceedings of 4th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2024)

Dhampur Bio: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.