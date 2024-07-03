Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
633.58
637.84
594.62
424.78
665.57
Excise Duty
167.61
170.85
131.67
144.76
127.39
Net Sales
465.97
466.99
462.95
280.02
538.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.39
0.78
5.04
15.86
0.62
Total Income
467.36
467.77
467.99
295.88
538.8
Total Expenditure
475.71
434.05
381.79
284.45
519.02
PBIDT
-8.35
33.72
86.2
11.43
19.78
Interest
15.77
21.11
17.55
5.65
8.81
PBDT
-24.12
12.61
68.65
5.78
10.97
Depreciation
11.32
11.89
14.29
13.62
10.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.3
0.3
9.05
-1.07
0.21
Deferred Tax
-11.77
0.3
5.9
-1.13
0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
-23.37
0.12
39.41
-5.64
0.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-23.37
0.12
39.41
-5.64
0.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-23.37
0.12
39.41
-5.64
0.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.52
0.02
5.94
-0.85
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
66.39
66.39
66.39
66.39
66.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.79
7.22
18.61
4.08
3.67
PBDTM(%)
-5.17
2.7
14.82
2.06
2.03
PATM(%)
-5.01
0.02
8.51
-2.01
0.01
