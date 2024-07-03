iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd Quarterly Results

114
(2.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

633.58

637.84

594.62

424.78

665.57

Excise Duty

167.61

170.85

131.67

144.76

127.39

Net Sales

465.97

466.99

462.95

280.02

538.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.39

0.78

5.04

15.86

0.62

Total Income

467.36

467.77

467.99

295.88

538.8

Total Expenditure

475.71

434.05

381.79

284.45

519.02

PBIDT

-8.35

33.72

86.2

11.43

19.78

Interest

15.77

21.11

17.55

5.65

8.81

PBDT

-24.12

12.61

68.65

5.78

10.97

Depreciation

11.32

11.89

14.29

13.62

10.49

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.3

0.3

9.05

-1.07

0.21

Deferred Tax

-11.77

0.3

5.9

-1.13

0.21

Reported Profit After Tax

-23.37

0.12

39.41

-5.64

0.06

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-23.37

0.12

39.41

-5.64

0.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-23.37

0.12

39.41

-5.64

0.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.52

0.02

5.94

-0.85

0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

66.39

66.39

66.39

66.39

66.39

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.79

7.22

18.61

4.08

3.67

PBDTM(%)

-5.17

2.7

14.82

2.06

2.03

PATM(%)

-5.01

0.02

8.51

-2.01

0.01

Dhampur Bio: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd

