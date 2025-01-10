Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
66.39
66.39
66.39
66.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
954.27
929.32
818.87
714.55
Net Worth
1,020.66
995.71
885.26
780.94
Minority Interest
Debt
1,056.95
810.31
834.64
402.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
99.36
91.86
90.72
99.83
Total Liabilities
2,176.97
1,897.88
1,810.62
1,283.33
Fixed Assets
1,049.36
945.44
767.67
635.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
28.16
27.21
6.62
10.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
64.98
64.13
63.71
75.25
Networking Capital
1,028.01
759.28
952.04
560.49
Inventories
1,082.55
819.29
1,056.64
717.39
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
87.53
133.22
107.98
105.18
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
59.53
50.82
40.22
68.47
Sundry Creditors
-137.58
-170.55
-181.6
-285.95
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-64.02
-73.49
-71.2
-44.6
Cash
6.46
101.82
20.58
1.49
Total Assets
2,176.97
1,897.88
1,810.62
1,283.33
