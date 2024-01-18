The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, April 24, 2024, has inter-alia approved the following: i) Recommendation of payment of dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 4th Annual General Meeting. The record date for the purpose of payment of Dividend for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 shall be June 28, 2024.