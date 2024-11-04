iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd Board Meeting

104.75
(2.33%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:19:49 AM

Dhampur Bio CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulations 33 and 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (herein after referred to as Listing Regulation), we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. Monday, November 4, 2024, has inter-alia approved the following (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
Dhampur Bio Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we wish to intimate that the Board at its meeting held on July 25, 2024 has approved the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
Dhampur Bio Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. 2. To recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To fix date of 4th Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, April 24, 2024, has inter-alia approved the following: i) Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. ii) Recommendation of payment of dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 4th Annual General Meeting. The record date for the purpose of payment of Dividend for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 shall be June 28, 2024. iii) Proposal to convene and hold the 4th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company on July 5, 2024. iv) Re-appointment of Mr. Sandeep Kumar (DIN: 06906510) as Whole Time Director for a period of 1 year w.e.f. May 05, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company at the ensuing AGM of the Company Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The Board at its meeting held on April 24, 2024 recommended the payment of dividend at the rate of Rs. 2.50 per equity shares, to the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.04.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (herein after referred to as Listing Regulation), we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. Monday, February 05, 2024, has approved the conversion of 100 KL per day plant of existing molasses based distillery at Unit Asmoli into dual feed distillery i.e. molasses and grain based distillery with proposed capex of Rs. 50 crores. The project is expected to be operational by October 2024.
Board Meeting18 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
Dhampur Bio Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we submit unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.01.2024)

Dhampur Bio: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.