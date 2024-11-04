Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulations 33 and 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (herein after referred to as Listing Regulation), we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. Monday, November 4, 2024, has inter-alia approved the following (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we wish to intimate that the Board at its meeting held on July 25, 2024 has approved the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. 2. To recommend dividend if any on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To fix date of 4th Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, April 24, 2024, has inter-alia approved the following: i) Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. ii) Recommendation of payment of dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 4th Annual General Meeting. The record date for the purpose of payment of Dividend for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 shall be June 28, 2024. iii) Proposal to convene and hold the 4th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company on July 5, 2024. iv) Re-appointment of Mr. Sandeep Kumar (DIN: 06906510) as Whole Time Director for a period of 1 year w.e.f. May 05, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company at the ensuing AGM of the Company Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The Board at its meeting held on April 24, 2024 recommended the payment of dividend at the rate of Rs. 2.50 per equity shares, to the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.04.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (herein after referred to as Listing Regulation), we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. Monday, February 05, 2024, has approved the conversion of 100 KL per day plant of existing molasses based distillery at Unit Asmoli into dual feed distillery i.e. molasses and grain based distillery with proposed capex of Rs. 50 crores. The project is expected to be operational by October 2024.

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024