iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

EID Parry (India) Ltd Share Price

903.4
(-0.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:29:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open913.1
  • Day's High920.5
  • 52 Wk High997
  • Prev. Close907.65
  • Day's Low901.05
  • 52 Wk Low 539.3
  • Turnover (lac)679.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value161.56
  • EPS0.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,043.17
  • Div. Yield0.44
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

EID Parry (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

913.1

Prev. Close

907.65

Turnover(Lac.)

679.01

Day's High

920.5

Day's Low

901.05

52 Week's High

997

52 Week's Low

539.3

Book Value

161.56

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,043.17

P/E

0

EPS

0.92

Divi. Yield

0.44

EID Parry (India) Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 21 Nov, 2023

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

EID Parry (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

EID Parry’s Q2 net profit slips 32% y-o-y

EID Parry’s Q2 net profit slips 32% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|01:01 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA decreased by 8.1% to ₹972 Crore from ₹1,057 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

EID Parry (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:47 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.21%

Foreign: 0.21%

Indian: 42.00%

Non-Promoter- 23.94%

Institutions: 23.94%

Non-Institutions: 33.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

EID Parry (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.75

17.75

17.74

17.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,901.65

2,864.42

2,742.4

2,576.38

Net Worth

2,919.4

2,882.17

2,760.14

2,594.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,496.3

2,024.25

1,874.88

1,921.29

yoy growth (%)

23.31

7.96

-2.41

-14.54

Raw materials

-1,736.6

-1,388.77

-1,276.05

-1,269.03

As % of sales

69.56

68.6

68.06

66.05

Employee costs

-134.82

-137.5

-159.61

-135.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

325.62

343.22

-20.03

135.02

Depreciation

-120.11

-119.99

-119.56

-112.96

Tax paid

-28.39

-193.53

21.87

33.65

Working capital

-326.71

373.14

90.25

131

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.31

7.96

-2.41

-14.54

Op profit growth

26.6

80.47

-43.46

-51.55

EBIT growth

-14.73

277.04

-53.36

-35.07

Net profit growth

-67.22

47,160.1

-98.18

-64.38

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

29,413.11

35,243.8

23,521.06

18,555.92

17,128.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29,413.11

35,243.8

23,521.06

18,555.92

17,128.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

303.81

83.42

223.44

75.43

18.88

View Annually Results

EID Parry (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT EID Parry (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rca Godbole

Managing Director

S Suresh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ramesh K B Menon

Chairman (Non-Executive)

M M Venkatachalam

Independent Director

Ajay B Baliga

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Biswa Mohan Rath

Independent Director

T Krishna Kumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sridharan Rangarajan

Independent Director

S Durgashankar

Whole Time Director & CEO

Muthiah Murugappan

Independent Director

Meghna Apparao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by EID Parry (India) Ltd

Summary

EID Parry (India) Limited, was established in 1900 headquartered in Chennai. The Company is a significant player in Sugar with interests in promising areas of Nutraceuticals. It presently has 6 sugar factories having a capacity to crush 40,300 Tonnes of Cane per day, generate 140 MW of power and five distilleries having a capacity of 417 KLPD. The company also has a presence in Bio Pesticides and Nutraceuticals segments. In the Bio Pesticides business, the company offers a unique neem extract, Azadirachtins having a good demand in the developed countries bio pesticide market. In the Nutraceuticals business, the company holds a strong position in the growing wellness segment mainly catering to the world markets with its organic products.EID Parry (India) also has a significant presence in farm inputs business through its subsidiary, Coromandel International Limited.The company made their presence felt across the globe by developing and nurturing tie-ups with various organizations such as Sugarcane Research Institute in Australia, Sugar Processing Research Institute in Louisiana, Tate and Lyle International in UK and Mitr Phol Sugar Corporation Ltd in Thailand.EID Parry (India) Ltd is a pioneer in the manufacture of plantation white sugar from sugarcane. The British trader, Thomas Parry established the House of Parry in the year 1788. Parry set up the first Sugar Factory in 1842 at Nellikuppam in Tamilnadu. In the year 1952, the company factory at Ranipet launched Parryware, th
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the EID Parry India Ltd share price today?

The EID Parry India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹903.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of EID Parry India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EID Parry India Ltd is ₹16043.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of EID Parry India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of EID Parry India Ltd is 0 and 5.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of EID Parry India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EID Parry India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EID Parry India Ltd is ₹539.3 and ₹997 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of EID Parry India Ltd?

EID Parry India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.73%, 3 Years at 25.81%, 1 Year at 59.21%, 6 Month at 20.51%, 3 Month at 6.91% and 1 Month at 1.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of EID Parry India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of EID Parry India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.22 %
Institutions - 23.95 %
Public - 33.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR EID Parry (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.