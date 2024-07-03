Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹913.1
Prev. Close₹907.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹679.01
Day's High₹920.5
Day's Low₹901.05
52 Week's High₹997
52 Week's Low₹539.3
Book Value₹161.56
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,043.17
P/E0
EPS0.92
Divi. Yield0.44
In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA decreased by 8.1% to ₹972 Crore from ₹1,057 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.75
17.75
17.74
17.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,901.65
2,864.42
2,742.4
2,576.38
Net Worth
2,919.4
2,882.17
2,760.14
2,594.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,496.3
2,024.25
1,874.88
1,921.29
yoy growth (%)
23.31
7.96
-2.41
-14.54
Raw materials
-1,736.6
-1,388.77
-1,276.05
-1,269.03
As % of sales
69.56
68.6
68.06
66.05
Employee costs
-134.82
-137.5
-159.61
-135.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
325.62
343.22
-20.03
135.02
Depreciation
-120.11
-119.99
-119.56
-112.96
Tax paid
-28.39
-193.53
21.87
33.65
Working capital
-326.71
373.14
90.25
131
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.31
7.96
-2.41
-14.54
Op profit growth
26.6
80.47
-43.46
-51.55
EBIT growth
-14.73
277.04
-53.36
-35.07
Net profit growth
-67.22
47,160.1
-98.18
-64.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
29,413.11
35,243.8
23,521.06
18,555.92
17,128.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29,413.11
35,243.8
23,521.06
18,555.92
17,128.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
303.81
83.42
223.44
75.43
18.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rca Godbole
Managing Director
S Suresh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ramesh K B Menon
Chairman (Non-Executive)
M M Venkatachalam
Independent Director
Ajay B Baliga
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Biswa Mohan Rath
Independent Director
T Krishna Kumar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sridharan Rangarajan
Independent Director
S Durgashankar
Whole Time Director & CEO
Muthiah Murugappan
Independent Director
Meghna Apparao
Reports by EID Parry (India) Ltd

Summary
Summary
EID Parry (India) Limited, was established in 1900 headquartered in Chennai. The Company is a significant player in Sugar with interests in promising areas of Nutraceuticals. It presently has 6 sugar factories having a capacity to crush 40,300 Tonnes of Cane per day, generate 140 MW of power and five distilleries having a capacity of 417 KLPD. The company also has a presence in Bio Pesticides and Nutraceuticals segments. In the Bio Pesticides business, the company offers a unique neem extract, Azadirachtins having a good demand in the developed countries bio pesticide market. In the Nutraceuticals business, the company holds a strong position in the growing wellness segment mainly catering to the world markets with its organic products.EID Parry (India) also has a significant presence in farm inputs business through its subsidiary, Coromandel International Limited.The company made their presence felt across the globe by developing and nurturing tie-ups with various organizations such as Sugarcane Research Institute in Australia, Sugar Processing Research Institute in Louisiana, Tate and Lyle International in UK and Mitr Phol Sugar Corporation Ltd in Thailand.EID Parry (India) Ltd is a pioneer in the manufacture of plantation white sugar from sugarcane. The British trader, Thomas Parry established the House of Parry in the year 1788. Parry set up the first Sugar Factory in 1842 at Nellikuppam in Tamilnadu. In the year 1952, the company factory at Ranipet launched Parryware, th
Read More
The EID Parry India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹903.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EID Parry India Ltd is ₹16043.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of EID Parry India Ltd is 0 and 5.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EID Parry India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EID Parry India Ltd is ₹539.3 and ₹997 as of 06 Jan ‘25
EID Parry India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.73%, 3 Years at 25.81%, 1 Year at 59.21%, 6 Month at 20.51%, 3 Month at 6.91% and 1 Month at 1.22%.
