Summary

EID Parry (India) Limited, was established in 1900 headquartered in Chennai. The Company is a significant player in Sugar with interests in promising areas of Nutraceuticals. It presently has 6 sugar factories having a capacity to crush 40,300 Tonnes of Cane per day, generate 140 MW of power and five distilleries having a capacity of 417 KLPD. The company also has a presence in Bio Pesticides and Nutraceuticals segments. In the Bio Pesticides business, the company offers a unique neem extract, Azadirachtins having a good demand in the developed countries bio pesticide market. In the Nutraceuticals business, the company holds a strong position in the growing wellness segment mainly catering to the world markets with its organic products.EID Parry (India) also has a significant presence in farm inputs business through its subsidiary, Coromandel International Limited.The company made their presence felt across the globe by developing and nurturing tie-ups with various organizations such as Sugarcane Research Institute in Australia, Sugar Processing Research Institute in Louisiana, Tate and Lyle International in UK and Mitr Phol Sugar Corporation Ltd in Thailand.EID Parry (India) Ltd is a pioneer in the manufacture of plantation white sugar from sugarcane. The British trader, Thomas Parry established the House of Parry in the year 1788. Parry set up the first Sugar Factory in 1842 at Nellikuppam in Tamilnadu. In the year 1952, the company factory at Ranipet launched Parryware, th

