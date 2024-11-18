Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.79
8.33
11.42
6.82
Op profit growth
13.66
10.67
37.91
-4.01
EBIT growth
21.7
10.93
31.62
-3.42
Net profit growth
102.7
-4.38
82.89
-50.88
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.09
11.25
11.02
8.9
EBIT margin
9.75
10.15
9.91
8.39
Net profit margin
3.85
2.41
2.73
1.66
RoCE
25.43
20.13
16.82
14.24
RoNW
4.57
2.76
3.6
2.23
RoA
2.51
1.19
1.15
0.7
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
88.71
56.46
50.22
29.23
Dividend per share
11
0
0
3
Cash EPS
32.29
6.53
8.41
0.25
Book value per share
300.23
258.77
198.84
167.79
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.09
5.64
2.78
9.45
P/CEPS
13.99
48.79
16.61
1,082.52
P/B
1.5
1.23
0.7
1.64
EV/EBIDTA
2.83
2.74
3.31
5.64
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
21.51
0
0
20.75
Tax payout
-25.92
-32.71
-29.74
-36.71
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
11.13
29.28
42.02
43.67
Inventory days
73.17
82.85
90.02
91.03
Creditor days
-42.95
-62.14
-69.25
-88.12
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-15.1
-8
-3.94
-3.84
Net debt / equity
-0.1
0.09
1.19
1.28
Net debt / op. profit
-0.24
0.2
2.22
2.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.89
-71.32
-70.99
-72.66
Employee costs
-3.27
-3.9
-3.87
-3.44
Other costs
-11.73
-13.51
-14.11
-14.98
In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA decreased by 8.1% to ₹972 Crore from ₹1,057 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
