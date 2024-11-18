iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

EID Parry (India) Ltd Key Ratios

849.95
(-0.55%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR EID Parry (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.79

8.33

11.42

6.82

Op profit growth

13.66

10.67

37.91

-4.01

EBIT growth

21.7

10.93

31.62

-3.42

Net profit growth

102.7

-4.38

82.89

-50.88

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.09

11.25

11.02

8.9

EBIT margin

9.75

10.15

9.91

8.39

Net profit margin

3.85

2.41

2.73

1.66

RoCE

25.43

20.13

16.82

14.24

RoNW

4.57

2.76

3.6

2.23

RoA

2.51

1.19

1.15

0.7

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

88.71

56.46

50.22

29.23

Dividend per share

11

0

0

3

Cash EPS

32.29

6.53

8.41

0.25

Book value per share

300.23

258.77

198.84

167.79

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.09

5.64

2.78

9.45

P/CEPS

13.99

48.79

16.61

1,082.52

P/B

1.5

1.23

0.7

1.64

EV/EBIDTA

2.83

2.74

3.31

5.64

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

21.51

0

0

20.75

Tax payout

-25.92

-32.71

-29.74

-36.71

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

11.13

29.28

42.02

43.67

Inventory days

73.17

82.85

90.02

91.03

Creditor days

-42.95

-62.14

-69.25

-88.12

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-15.1

-8

-3.94

-3.84

Net debt / equity

-0.1

0.09

1.19

1.28

Net debt / op. profit

-0.24

0.2

2.22

2.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.89

-71.32

-70.99

-72.66

Employee costs

-3.27

-3.9

-3.87

-3.44

Other costs

-11.73

-13.51

-14.11

-14.98

EID Parry : related Articles

EID Parry’s Q2 net profit slips 32% y-o-y

EID Parry’s Q2 net profit slips 32% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|01:01 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA decreased by 8.1% to ₹972 Crore from ₹1,057 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR EID Parry (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.