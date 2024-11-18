iifl-logo-icon 1
EID Parry (India) Ltd Shareholding Pattern

818.6
(-3.22%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:04 PM

EID Parry (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0.21%

0.21%

0.21%

0.21%

0.21%

Indian

42%

42.01%

42.01%

42.01%

44.29%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

23.94%

22.67%

20.71%

13.63%

13.54%

Non-Institutions

33.83%

35.09%

37.04%

44.13%

41.93%

Total Non-Promoter

57.78%

57.76%

57.76%

57.76%

55.48%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.21%

Foreign: 0.21%

Indian: 42.00%

Non-Promoter- 23.94%

Institutions: 23.94%

Non-Institutions: 33.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

EID Parry’s Q2 net profit slips 32% y-o-y

EID Parry’s Q2 net profit slips 32% y-o-y

18 Nov 2024|01:01 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA decreased by 8.1% to ₹972 Crore from ₹1,057 Crore in the same period last year.

