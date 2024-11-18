EID Parry (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
325.62
343.22
-20.03
135.02
Depreciation
-120.11
-119.99
-119.56
-112.96
Tax paid
-28.39
-193.53
21.87
33.65
Working capital
-326.71
373.14
90.25
131
Other operating items
Operating
-149.59
402.84
-27.47
186.71
Capital expenditure
239.6
-133.07
154.59
16.82
Free cash flow
90.01
269.77
127.11
203.53
Equity raised
5,230.38
3,407.58
3,314.65
3,032.49
Investing
108.69
10.72
121.14
92.55
Financing
-9.41
12.64
1,070.53
640.8
Dividends paid
195.07
0
0
53.09
Net in cash
5,614.74
3,700.72
4,633.43
4,022.48
In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA decreased by 8.1% to ₹972 Crore from ₹1,057 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
