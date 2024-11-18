iifl-logo-icon 1
EID Parry (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

879.8
(-3.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

EID Parry FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

325.62

343.22

-20.03

135.02

Depreciation

-120.11

-119.99

-119.56

-112.96

Tax paid

-28.39

-193.53

21.87

33.65

Working capital

-326.71

373.14

90.25

131

Other operating items

Operating

-149.59

402.84

-27.47

186.71

Capital expenditure

239.6

-133.07

154.59

16.82

Free cash flow

90.01

269.77

127.11

203.53

Equity raised

5,230.38

3,407.58

3,314.65

3,032.49

Investing

108.69

10.72

121.14

92.55

Financing

-9.41

12.64

1,070.53

640.8

Dividends paid

195.07

0

0

53.09

Net in cash

5,614.74

3,700.72

4,633.43

4,022.48

EID Parry’s Q2 net profit slips 32% y-o-y

EID Parry’s Q2 net profit slips 32% y-o-y

18 Nov 2024|01:01 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA decreased by 8.1% to ₹972 Crore from ₹1,057 Crore in the same period last year.

