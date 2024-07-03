EID Parry (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
9,330.35
6,746.79
5,557.04
7,770.14
9,059.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,330.35
6,746.79
5,557.04
7,770.14
9,059.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
69.38
60.19
122.98
41.18
150.83
Total Income
9,399.73
6,806.98
5,680.02
7,811.32
9,210.31
Total Expenditure
8,371.64
6,279.05
5,098.09
7,358.43
8,006.15
PBIDT
1,028.09
527.93
581.93
452.89
1,204.16
Interest
93.9
83.58
86.28
52.92
74.24
PBDT
934.19
444.35
495.65
399.97
1,129.92
Depreciation
123.26
116.94
113.37
112.29
101.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
232.24
114.15
72.38
72.52
244.05
Deferred Tax
-12.97
-12.61
15.6
-1.36
2.78
Reported Profit After Tax
591.66
225.87
294.3
216.52
781.85
Minority Interest After NP
286.03
134.54
73.99
98.29
329.58
Net Profit after Minority Interest
305.63
91.33
220.31
118.23
452.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
305.63
91.33
220.31
118.23
452.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.22
5.14
12.41
6.66
25.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
400
Equity
17.76
17.75
17.75
17.75
17.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.01
7.82
10.47
5.82
13.29
PBDTM(%)
10.01
6.58
8.91
5.14
12.47
PATM(%)
6.34
3.34
5.29
2.78
8.63
In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA decreased by 8.1% to ₹972 Crore from ₹1,057 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.