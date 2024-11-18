Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,496.3
2,024.25
1,874.88
1,921.29
yoy growth (%)
23.31
7.96
-2.41
-14.54
Raw materials
-1,736.6
-1,388.77
-1,276.05
-1,269.03
As % of sales
69.56
68.6
68.06
66.05
Employee costs
-134.82
-137.5
-159.61
-135.1
As % of sales
5.4
6.79
8.51
7.03
Other costs
-408.98
-327.45
-344.73
-350.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.38
16.17
18.38
18.21
Operating profit
215.9
170.53
94.49
167.15
OPM
8.64
8.42
5.03
8.69
Depreciation
-120.11
-119.99
-119.56
-112.96
Interest expense
-46.09
-92.72
-135.66
-112.9
Other income
275.92
385.4
140.69
193.73
Profit before tax
325.62
343.22
-20.03
135.02
Taxes
-28.39
-193.53
21.87
33.65
Tax rate
-8.71
-56.38
-109.13
24.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
19.53
Adj. profit
297.23
149.69
1.83
188.2
Exceptional items
-13.73
715.17
0
-87.19
Net profit
283.5
864.86
1.83
101.01
yoy growth (%)
-67.22
47,160.1
-98.18
-64.38
NPM
11.35
42.72
0.09
5.25
In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA decreased by 8.1% to ₹972 Crore from ₹1,057 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
