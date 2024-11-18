iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

EID Parry (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

884.85
(0.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:29:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR EID Parry (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,496.3

2,024.25

1,874.88

1,921.29

yoy growth (%)

23.31

7.96

-2.41

-14.54

Raw materials

-1,736.6

-1,388.77

-1,276.05

-1,269.03

As % of sales

69.56

68.6

68.06

66.05

Employee costs

-134.82

-137.5

-159.61

-135.1

As % of sales

5.4

6.79

8.51

7.03

Other costs

-408.98

-327.45

-344.73

-350.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.38

16.17

18.38

18.21

Operating profit

215.9

170.53

94.49

167.15

OPM

8.64

8.42

5.03

8.69

Depreciation

-120.11

-119.99

-119.56

-112.96

Interest expense

-46.09

-92.72

-135.66

-112.9

Other income

275.92

385.4

140.69

193.73

Profit before tax

325.62

343.22

-20.03

135.02

Taxes

-28.39

-193.53

21.87

33.65

Tax rate

-8.71

-56.38

-109.13

24.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

19.53

Adj. profit

297.23

149.69

1.83

188.2

Exceptional items

-13.73

715.17

0

-87.19

Net profit

283.5

864.86

1.83

101.01

yoy growth (%)

-67.22

47,160.1

-98.18

-64.38

NPM

11.35

42.72

0.09

5.25

EID Parry : related Articles

EID Parry’s Q2 net profit slips 32% y-o-y

EID Parry’s Q2 net profit slips 32% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|01:01 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA decreased by 8.1% to ₹972 Crore from ₹1,057 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR EID Parry (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.