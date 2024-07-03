EID Parry (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
23,856.07
28,383.49
17,861.55
14,679.49
12,883.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23,856.07
28,383.49
17,861.55
14,679.49
12,883.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
180.83
78.45
127.8
26
81.05
Total Income
24,036.9
28,461.94
17,989.35
14,705.49
12,964.88
Total Expenditure
21,727.4
25,843.39
16,081.19
12,906.04
11,588.38
PBIDT
2,309.5
2,618.55
1,908.16
1,799.45
1,376.5
Interest
209.15
211.06
114.1
195.54
334.27
PBDT
2,100.35
2,407.49
1,794.06
1,603.91
1,042.23
Depreciation
307.41
271.4
246.35
250.29
231.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
486.57
604.74
426.55
403.79
289.84
Deferred Tax
-16.9
-9.49
-23.58
11.62
-118.1
Reported Profit After Tax
1,323.27
1,540.84
1,144.74
938.21
638.57
Minority Interest After NP
643.91
772.31
540.43
484.5
327.93
Net Profit after Minority Interest
679.36
768.53
604.31
453.71
310.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
31.69
-9.95
-67.81
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
679.36
736.84
614.26
521.52
310.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
38.27
43.31
34.11
25.63
17.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
400
1,750
1,150
0
0
Equity
17.75
17.75
17.74
17.71
17.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.68
9.22
10.68
12.25
10.68
PBDTM(%)
8.8
8.48
10.04
10.92
8.08
PATM(%)
5.54
5.42
6.4
6.39
4.95
In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA decreased by 8.1% to ₹972 Crore from ₹1,057 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
