EID Parry (India) Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
16,077.14
13,327.18
16,085.93
16,774.21
18,469.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,077.14
13,327.18
16,085.93
16,774.21
18,469.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
129.57
164.16
139.65
-54.17
137.59
Total Income
16,206.71
13,491.34
16,225.58
16,720.04
18,607.18
Total Expenditure
14,650.69
12,456.52
14,368.97
15,257.13
16,831.17
PBIDT
1,556.02
1,034.82
1,856.61
1,462.91
1,776.01
Interest
177.48
139.2
156.23
174.49
123.71
PBDT
1,378.54
895.62
1,700.38
1,288.42
1,652.3
Depreciation
240.2
225.66
195.12
196.55
179.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
346.39
144.9
414.05
324.54
424.78
Deferred Tax
-25.58
14.24
-15.54
-1.17
-11.64
Reported Profit After Tax
817.53
510.82
1,106.75
768.5
1,059.24
Minority Interest After NP
420.57
172.28
545.62
338.66
541.6
Net Profit after Minority Interest
396.96
338.54
561.13
429.84
517.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
31.45
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
396.96
338.54
561.13
429.84
486.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
22.36
19.07
31.61
24.22
29.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
400
0
550
Equity
17.76
17.75
17.75
17.75
17.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.67
7.76
11.54
8.72
9.61
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
5.08
3.83
6.88
4.58
5.73
In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA decreased by 8.1% to ₹972 Crore from ₹1,057 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
