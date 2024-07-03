iifl-logo-icon 1
EID Parry (India) Ltd Half Yearly Results

863.4
(-2.71%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:39:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

16,077.14

13,327.18

16,085.93

16,774.21

18,469.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,077.14

13,327.18

16,085.93

16,774.21

18,469.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

129.57

164.16

139.65

-54.17

137.59

Total Income

16,206.71

13,491.34

16,225.58

16,720.04

18,607.18

Total Expenditure

14,650.69

12,456.52

14,368.97

15,257.13

16,831.17

PBIDT

1,556.02

1,034.82

1,856.61

1,462.91

1,776.01

Interest

177.48

139.2

156.23

174.49

123.71

PBDT

1,378.54

895.62

1,700.38

1,288.42

1,652.3

Depreciation

240.2

225.66

195.12

196.55

179.92

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

346.39

144.9

414.05

324.54

424.78

Deferred Tax

-25.58

14.24

-15.54

-1.17

-11.64

Reported Profit After Tax

817.53

510.82

1,106.75

768.5

1,059.24

Minority Interest After NP

420.57

172.28

545.62

338.66

541.6

Net Profit after Minority Interest

396.96

338.54

561.13

429.84

517.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

31.45

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

396.96

338.54

561.13

429.84

486.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

22.36

19.07

31.61

24.22

29.17

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

400

0

550

Equity

17.76

17.75

17.75

17.75

17.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.67

7.76

11.54

8.72

9.61

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

5.08

3.83

6.88

4.58

5.73

