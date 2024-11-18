iifl-logo-icon 1
EID Parry (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

818.6
(-3.22%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.75

17.75

17.74

17.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,901.65

2,864.42

2,742.4

2,576.38

Net Worth

2,919.4

2,882.17

2,760.14

2,594.09

Minority Interest

Debt

1,074.19

546.66

146.74

603.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

216.8

202.99

162.93

125.18

Total Liabilities

4,210.39

3,631.82

3,069.81

3,322.74

Fixed Assets

1,670.96

1,355.13

1,258.96

1,230.75

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,073.78

991.85

1,118.87

1,010.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

45.92

46.61

0

0

Networking Capital

1,415.06

1,226.18

647.61

1,051.52

Inventories

1,186.03

978.64

986.04

957.06

Inventory Days

144.17

172.57

Sundry Debtors

240.91

206.69

145.7

200.63

Debtor Days

21.3

36.17

Other Current Assets

490.43

441.31

521.42

845.66

Sundry Creditors

-362.73

-290.76

-347.23

-310.65

Creditor Days

50.77

56.01

Other Current Liabilities

-139.58

-109.7

-658.32

-641.18

Cash

4.67

12.05

44.37

30.29

Total Assets

4,210.39

3,631.82

3,069.81

3,322.74

EID Parry : related Articles

EID Parry’s Q2 net profit slips 32% y-o-y

EID Parry’s Q2 net profit slips 32% y-o-y

18 Nov 2024|01:01 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA decreased by 8.1% to ₹972 Crore from ₹1,057 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More

