EID Parry (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.75
17.75
17.74
17.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,901.65
2,864.42
2,742.4
2,576.38
Net Worth
2,919.4
2,882.17
2,760.14
2,594.09
Minority Interest
Debt
1,074.19
546.66
146.74
603.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
216.8
202.99
162.93
125.18
Total Liabilities
4,210.39
3,631.82
3,069.81
3,322.74
Fixed Assets
1,670.96
1,355.13
1,258.96
1,230.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,073.78
991.85
1,118.87
1,010.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
45.92
46.61
0
0
Networking Capital
1,415.06
1,226.18
647.61
1,051.52
Inventories
1,186.03
978.64
986.04
957.06
Inventory Days
144.17
172.57
Sundry Debtors
240.91
206.69
145.7
200.63
Debtor Days
21.3
36.17
Other Current Assets
490.43
441.31
521.42
845.66
Sundry Creditors
-362.73
-290.76
-347.23
-310.65
Creditor Days
50.77
56.01
Other Current Liabilities
-139.58
-109.7
-658.32
-641.18
Cash
4.67
12.05
44.37
30.29
Total Assets
4,210.39
3,631.82
3,069.81
3,322.74
In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA decreased by 8.1% to ₹972 Crore from ₹1,057 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
