iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

EID Parry (India) Ltd Board Meeting

820.8
(2.82%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:12 PM

EID Parry CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
E.I.D.-PARRY (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Aug 202417 Aug 2024
Early retirement of Mr. S Suresh as Managing Director.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
E.I.D.-PARRY (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 to inter - alia consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We request you to kindly take the above information on record. Outcome of the Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202415 May 2024
E.I.D.-PARRY (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 24/05/2024 to inter alia consider and approve audited financial statements for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 - Audited Financial Results Announcement under Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) - Change in Management - Appointment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202426 Jan 2024
E.I.D.-PARRY (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To inter- alia consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Results - Financial Results for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2023 MD Reappointment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

EID Parry: Related News

EID Parry’s Q2 net profit slips 32% y-o-y

EID Parry’s Q2 net profit slips 32% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Nov 2024|01:01 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA decreased by 8.1% to ₹972 Crore from ₹1,057 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR EID Parry (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.