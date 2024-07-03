iifl-logo-icon 1
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd Share Price

393.55
(-4.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open416.95
  • Day's High416.95
  • 52 Wk High598.9
  • Prev. Close411.4
  • Day's Low388.15
  • 52 Wk Low 363.25
  • Turnover (lac)102.58
  • P/E9.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value656.24
  • EPS43.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)338.39
  • Div. Yield1.69
No Records Found

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

416.95

Prev. Close

411.4

Turnover(Lac.)

102.58

Day's High

416.95

Day's Low

388.15

52 Week's High

598.9

52 Week's Low

363.25

Book Value

656.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

338.39

P/E

9.46

EPS

43.67

Divi. Yield

1.69

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd Corporate Action

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Apr, 2024

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.82%

Foreign: 5.82%

Indian: 41.43%

Non-Promoter- 11.83%

Institutions: 11.83%

Non-Institutions: 40.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.6

8.6

8.6

8.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

543.32

444.29

359.88

317.81

Net Worth

551.92

452.89

368.48

326.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

288.35

256.23

310.49

250.81

yoy growth (%)

12.53

-17.47

23.79

48.17

Raw materials

-183.67

-171.93

-201

-161.13

As % of sales

63.69

67.09

64.73

64.24

Employee costs

-18.84

-17.6

-16.29

-14.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

35.97

28.59

35.36

28.89

Depreciation

-6.44

-7.31

-7.39

-5.7

Tax paid

-6.72

-2.93

-4.95

-6.26

Working capital

15.72

4.97

17.25

0.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.53

-17.47

23.79

48.17

Op profit growth

18.06

-27.22

8.66

2,153.84

EBIT growth

23.89

-23.42

13.07

-1,495.85

Net profit growth

13.99

-17.06

94.34

737.89

No Record Found

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.65

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

521.75

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.4

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.22

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,660.35

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N Gopala Ratnam

Managing Director

N Ramanathan

Non Executive Director

Arun G Bijur

Independent Director

Mohan Verghese Chunkath

Non Executive Director

Bharti C Pithawalla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R Madhusudhan

Independent Director

P Manoharan

Independent Director

Lakshmi Nadkarni

Independent Director

Chellamani Naresh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd

Summary

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Limited was incorporated in December 1996 in the name of SPB Sugars and Chemicals Ltd and later in 2000 to the present name of Ponni Sugars Erode Limited. The Company is the brainchild of late S Viswanathan, affectionately referred to as SV by his friends & associates, a renowned industrialist of the South. It has a sugar factory at Erode having a capacity to crush 3500 tonnes of sugarcane per day and generate 19 MW of power.The Company is an offspring of Ponni Sugars and Chemicals Ltd (PSCL) under a Demerger Scheme sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Madras on 10th September 2001. The Erode Sugar Mill Undertaking of erstwhile Ponni Sugars and Chemicals Ltd was transferred to the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement in 2001, which became effective from April 01, 1999. The Erode Sugar Mill was set up with 1250 TCD capacity in 1984 in a record time of 12 months. It achieved full capacity crushing during the very first year of its commercial operation that enabled declaration of a maiden dividend of 10% in that very first year, a record in the annals of sugar industry. It was a trendsetter in mobilising surplus cane during its infancy stage from neighbouring sugar mills and extending crushing season to well above industry average. Its capacity was expanded to 2500 TCD in 1994 and to 3500 TCD in 2012. It commissioned a 19MW Cogeneration Plant in 2012.The Erode Sugar Mill implemented an innovative Lift Irrigation Scheme by bringing in dry lands under c
Company FAQs

What is the Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd share price today?

The Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹393.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd is ₹338.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd is 9.46 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd is ₹363.25 and ₹598.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd?

Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.10%, 3 Years at 23.36%, 1 Year at 1.13%, 6 Month at -20.76%, 3 Month at -16.61% and 1 Month at -3.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.26 %
Institutions - 11.83 %
Public - 40.91 %

