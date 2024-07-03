Summary

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Limited was incorporated in December 1996 in the name of SPB Sugars and Chemicals Ltd and later in 2000 to the present name of Ponni Sugars Erode Limited. The Company is the brainchild of late S Viswanathan, affectionately referred to as SV by his friends & associates, a renowned industrialist of the South. It has a sugar factory at Erode having a capacity to crush 3500 tonnes of sugarcane per day and generate 19 MW of power.The Company is an offspring of Ponni Sugars and Chemicals Ltd (PSCL) under a Demerger Scheme sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Madras on 10th September 2001. The Erode Sugar Mill Undertaking of erstwhile Ponni Sugars and Chemicals Ltd was transferred to the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement in 2001, which became effective from April 01, 1999. The Erode Sugar Mill was set up with 1250 TCD capacity in 1984 in a record time of 12 months. It achieved full capacity crushing during the very first year of its commercial operation that enabled declaration of a maiden dividend of 10% in that very first year, a record in the annals of sugar industry. It was a trendsetter in mobilising surplus cane during its infancy stage from neighbouring sugar mills and extending crushing season to well above industry average. Its capacity was expanded to 2500 TCD in 1994 and to 3500 TCD in 2012. It commissioned a 19MW Cogeneration Plant in 2012.The Erode Sugar Mill implemented an innovative Lift Irrigation Scheme by bringing in dry lands under c

Read More