Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹416.95
Prev. Close₹411.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹102.58
Day's High₹416.95
Day's Low₹388.15
52 Week's High₹598.9
52 Week's Low₹363.25
Book Value₹656.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)338.39
P/E9.46
EPS43.67
Divi. Yield1.69
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.6
8.6
8.6
8.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
543.32
444.29
359.88
317.81
Net Worth
551.92
452.89
368.48
326.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
288.35
256.23
310.49
250.81
yoy growth (%)
12.53
-17.47
23.79
48.17
Raw materials
-183.67
-171.93
-201
-161.13
As % of sales
63.69
67.09
64.73
64.24
Employee costs
-18.84
-17.6
-16.29
-14.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
35.97
28.59
35.36
28.89
Depreciation
-6.44
-7.31
-7.39
-5.7
Tax paid
-6.72
-2.93
-4.95
-6.26
Working capital
15.72
4.97
17.25
0.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.53
-17.47
23.79
48.17
Op profit growth
18.06
-27.22
8.66
2,153.84
EBIT growth
23.89
-23.42
13.07
-1,495.85
Net profit growth
13.99
-17.06
94.34
737.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.65
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
521.75
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.4
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.22
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,660.35
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N Gopala Ratnam
Managing Director
N Ramanathan
Non Executive Director
Arun G Bijur
Independent Director
Mohan Verghese Chunkath
Non Executive Director
Bharti C Pithawalla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R Madhusudhan
Independent Director
P Manoharan
Independent Director
Lakshmi Nadkarni
Independent Director
Chellamani Naresh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd
Summary
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Limited was incorporated in December 1996 in the name of SPB Sugars and Chemicals Ltd and later in 2000 to the present name of Ponni Sugars Erode Limited. The Company is the brainchild of late S Viswanathan, affectionately referred to as SV by his friends & associates, a renowned industrialist of the South. It has a sugar factory at Erode having a capacity to crush 3500 tonnes of sugarcane per day and generate 19 MW of power.The Company is an offspring of Ponni Sugars and Chemicals Ltd (PSCL) under a Demerger Scheme sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Madras on 10th September 2001. The Erode Sugar Mill Undertaking of erstwhile Ponni Sugars and Chemicals Ltd was transferred to the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement in 2001, which became effective from April 01, 1999. The Erode Sugar Mill was set up with 1250 TCD capacity in 1984 in a record time of 12 months. It achieved full capacity crushing during the very first year of its commercial operation that enabled declaration of a maiden dividend of 10% in that very first year, a record in the annals of sugar industry. It was a trendsetter in mobilising surplus cane during its infancy stage from neighbouring sugar mills and extending crushing season to well above industry average. Its capacity was expanded to 2500 TCD in 1994 and to 3500 TCD in 2012. It commissioned a 19MW Cogeneration Plant in 2012.The Erode Sugar Mill implemented an innovative Lift Irrigation Scheme by bringing in dry lands under c
Read More
The Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹393.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd is ₹338.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd is 9.46 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd is ₹363.25 and ₹598.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ponni Sugars Erode Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.10%, 3 Years at 23.36%, 1 Year at 1.13%, 6 Month at -20.76%, 3 Month at -16.61% and 1 Month at -3.78%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.