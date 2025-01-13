Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.6
8.6
8.6
8.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
543.32
444.29
359.88
317.81
Net Worth
551.92
452.89
368.48
326.41
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.45
6.88
18.8
17.84
Total Liabilities
568.37
459.77
387.28
344.25
Fixed Assets
125.04
119.45
115.93
104.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
290.29
224.56
169.57
151.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
16.19
17.24
Networking Capital
112.14
83.85
75.7
48.68
Inventories
92.64
83.01
70.95
51.78
Inventory Days
89.81
73.76
Sundry Debtors
33.71
22.54
45.41
40.94
Debtor Days
57.48
58.31
Other Current Assets
22.16
33.04
6.88
4.94
Sundry Creditors
-26.32
-37.29
-34.57
-35.65
Creditor Days
43.75
50.78
Other Current Liabilities
-10.05
-17.45
-12.97
-13.33
Cash
40.9
31.91
9.89
22.61
Total Assets
568.37
459.77
387.28
344.25
