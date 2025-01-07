iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

397
(0.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

288.35

256.23

310.49

250.81

yoy growth (%)

12.53

-17.47

23.79

48.17

Raw materials

-183.67

-171.93

-201

-161.13

As % of sales

63.69

67.09

64.73

64.24

Employee costs

-18.84

-17.6

-16.29

-14.2

As % of sales

6.53

6.86

5.24

5.66

Other costs

-50.28

-36.58

-51.81

-37.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.43

14.27

16.68

14.9

Operating profit

35.56

30.12

41.39

38.09

OPM

12.33

11.75

13.33

15.18

Depreciation

-6.44

-7.31

-7.39

-5.7

Interest expense

-0.12

-0.54

-2.68

-4.75

Other income

6.97

6.32

4.04

1.25

Profit before tax

35.97

28.59

35.36

28.89

Taxes

-6.72

-2.93

-4.95

-6.26

Tax rate

-18.68

-10.24

-13.99

-21.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

29.25

25.66

30.41

22.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0.53

-6.71

Net profit

29.25

25.66

30.94

15.92

yoy growth (%)

13.99

-17.06

94.34

737.89

NPM

10.14

10.01

9.96

6.34

Ponni Sug.Erode : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.