Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
288.35
256.23
310.49
250.81
yoy growth (%)
12.53
-17.47
23.79
48.17
Raw materials
-183.67
-171.93
-201
-161.13
As % of sales
63.69
67.09
64.73
64.24
Employee costs
-18.84
-17.6
-16.29
-14.2
As % of sales
6.53
6.86
5.24
5.66
Other costs
-50.28
-36.58
-51.81
-37.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.43
14.27
16.68
14.9
Operating profit
35.56
30.12
41.39
38.09
OPM
12.33
11.75
13.33
15.18
Depreciation
-6.44
-7.31
-7.39
-5.7
Interest expense
-0.12
-0.54
-2.68
-4.75
Other income
6.97
6.32
4.04
1.25
Profit before tax
35.97
28.59
35.36
28.89
Taxes
-6.72
-2.93
-4.95
-6.26
Tax rate
-18.68
-10.24
-13.99
-21.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
29.25
25.66
30.41
22.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0.53
-6.71
Net profit
29.25
25.66
30.94
15.92
yoy growth (%)
13.99
-17.06
94.34
737.89
NPM
10.14
10.01
9.96
6.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.