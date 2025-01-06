Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
35.97
28.59
35.36
28.89
Depreciation
-6.44
-7.31
-7.39
-5.7
Tax paid
-6.72
-2.93
-4.95
-6.26
Working capital
15.72
4.97
17.25
0.46
Other operating items
Operating
38.53
23.32
40.27
17.39
Capital expenditure
14.53
2.06
-43.59
1.09
Free cash flow
53.06
25.39
-3.31
18.48
Equity raised
648.44
531.01
455.9
347.2
Investing
18.23
56.53
-45.8
119.82
Financing
0
-20.13
-28.92
-27.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.14
Net in cash
719.73
592.8
377.86
460.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.