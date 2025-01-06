iifl-logo-icon 1
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

393.55
(-4.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Ponni Sug.Erode FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

35.97

28.59

35.36

28.89

Depreciation

-6.44

-7.31

-7.39

-5.7

Tax paid

-6.72

-2.93

-4.95

-6.26

Working capital

15.72

4.97

17.25

0.46

Other operating items

Operating

38.53

23.32

40.27

17.39

Capital expenditure

14.53

2.06

-43.59

1.09

Free cash flow

53.06

25.39

-3.31

18.48

Equity raised

648.44

531.01

455.9

347.2

Investing

18.23

56.53

-45.8

119.82

Financing

0

-20.13

-28.92

-27.58

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.14

Net in cash

719.73

592.8

377.86

460.07

