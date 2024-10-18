Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31-March-2024; and 2. To consider declaration or passing over of dividend for FY 2023-24. Dividend for financial year 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on 15-03-2024

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 21 Dec 2023