|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|1 Oct 2024
|PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31-March-2024; and 2. To consider declaration or passing over of dividend for FY 2023-24. Dividend for financial year 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Mar 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting held on 15-03-2024
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|21 Dec 2023
|PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending 31-December-2023 PONNI SUGARS (ERODE) LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 19 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31-December-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)
