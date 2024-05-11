|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Jun 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|The Board of Directors have approved convening the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, the 5th June 2024 at 11.00 AM. Copy of newspaper publication regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting, prior to mailing to the shareholders. Annual Report for FY 2023-24 Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 05 June 2024 through VC or OAVM - Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024) PROCEEDINGS OF THE 28TH AGM OF THE COMPANY ALONG WITH CHAIRMANS SPEECH AND POWERPOINT PRESENTATION MADE BY THE MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/06/2024)
